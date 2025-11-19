Arsenal keeping tabs on 'next Pedri'

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza who is likened to Barcelona's Pedri because of a similar playing style.

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza but could face competition from other top clubs across Europe.

Over the past three seasons, the Gunners have made tremendous progress under Mikel Arteta, finishing second in the Premier League each time.

The north London club spent around £250m during the summer window to assemble a strong squad, and so far they have been reaping rewards as they sit top of the league table despite missing several key players.

With the squad stacked with loads of talent, it is a challenge for the Gunners to find out which areas they want to improve in the coming months.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Informacion, the north London club are tracking Mendoza, who is likened to Barcelona's Pedri because of a similar playing style.

Arsenal could face competition for Mendoza

The report claims that Arsenal officials have travelled to Spain to keep tabs on the 20-year-old, who has already made nine La Liga appearances after achieving promotion with his club last season.

Mendoza has a release clause in his contract worth around €20m (£17.6m), and he could represent a bargain signing if the Gunners make a transfer approach.

Arsenal, however, are not alone in the race to sign him, with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Juventus all vying for his signature.

Where will Mendoza fit in at Arsenal?

Mendoza played regularly in the 2024-25 season, making 24 appearances and helping Elche secure promotion.

The exciting midfielder has also stepped up to the Spain Under-21 side, where he is a teammate of Arsenal star Cristhian Mosquera.

While Arsenal have a proven record of nurturing young talents, one cannot help but wonder where exactly Mendoza would fit in this current squad.

Arteta has Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, and Christian Norgaard as options for deeper midfield roles, while Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, and Ethan Nwaneri are also fighting for places in midfield.

Unless Mendoza is seen as a player for the future, the Gunners should look to bolster other areas of the pitch.