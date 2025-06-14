Arsenal 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Arsenal 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Mikel Arteta's side

Track all of Arsenal's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

While Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all got early deals over the line, Arsenal ended the first 2025 summer window without a single addition to their name.

The Gunners only did one significant bit of business between June 1 and June 10, which was tying Gabriel Magalhaes down to a new long-term contract, and sporting director Andrea Berta has plenty more of those situations to sort out in the coming weeks and months.

However, Gooners will soon start growing impatient as their rivals strengthen and their side stay where they are, but after a third-straight second-placed Premier League finish, Arsenal are better off making sure they get their business done right rather than done quickly.

A new striker, midfielder, winger and goalkeeper are all expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium before the start of next season, and a few out-of-favour names have already cleared out their lockers for the final time.

Arsenal confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

 

Arsenal confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Kieran Tierney (free to Celtic)

Jorginho (free to Flamengo)

Nuno Tavares (£4.2m to Lazio)

Marquinhos (undisclosed to Cruzeiro)


How much have Arsenal spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Arsenal total spend summer 2025: £0m

Arsenal total income summer 2025: £4.2m

Arsenal net profit/loss summer 2025: £4.2m


Latest Arsenal transfer rumours


Arsenal squad


