Brentford lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Reiss Nelson misses out

By Ben Knapton | 10 Feb 2026 12:49 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 12:56

Brentford manager Keith Andrews will have to manage without on-loan Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson for Thursday's Premier League showdown with the Gunners at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Hale End graduate cannot face his former club in the midweek London derby and will be one of five absentees for the home side along with Kevin Schade (suspended), Antoni Milambo, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva, all of whom are nursing knee injuries.

However, Brentford did not need Nelson or Schade to stun Newcastle United 3-2 in their most recent top-flight showdown, and Andrews therefore has no reason to alter a successful formula.

Fresh from scoring his 17th Premier League goal of the season at St James' Park, Igor Thiago spearheads the charge at the Gtech Community Stadium, where he has netted nine times in his last 10 top-flight appearances.

The Bees' wide shortages mean that Keane Lewis-Potter and Dango Ouattara - scorer of the late winner against Newcastle - should be retained, alongside Mathias Jensen in a more advanced position.

Jordan Henderson came off before the hour mark at St James' Park, so Yehor Yarmoliuk may be eyeing a return to the XI, but the experienced Englishman's leadership and nous could prove invaluable against the league leaders.

Andrews may be tempted to deploy a back five in a bid to frustrate Mikel Arteta's men, but the in-form Bees have no reason not to go for broke, so an untouched four-man rearguard should be retained.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Thiago

