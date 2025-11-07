Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Brentford, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Two sides separated by just one place and one point in the Premier League table collide in Sunday afternoon's showdown at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Brentford entertain the challenge of Newcastle United.

The Bees are marginally better off than the Magpies in the top-flight rankings after 10 matchweeks, but their bid to break into the top half suffered a setback last weekend, when they were condemned to a 2-0 defeat by London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Eddie Howe's side did not fare at all better in the capital themselves, suffering a surprise 3-1 defeat to West Ham United that left them still waiting for their first Premier League away victory of the season.

However, Newcastle restored parity in midweek with a 2-0 Champions League success over Athletic Bilbao, and the Magpies have won both of their last two showdowns with Sunday's hosts.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 19

Newcastle wins: 13

Draws: 1

Brentford wins: 5

Newcastle United have not frequently played Brentford, with the sides' first meeting taking place in 1934 in the Second Division, with the Bees winning 5-2 at home.

While the Magpies lost their first home fixture, they have won seven and drawn one of their subsequent matches at St James' Park against Brentford.

The teams' first meeting in the Premier League occurred in November 2021, a game in which the clubs drew 3-3 despite Brentford taking 2-1 and 3-2 leads.

However, the Toon have more often than not got the better of their opponents and have in fact drawn one and won five of their seven Premier League clashes.

Clashes between the Bees and Newcastle have often been high scoring, with four of their seven Premier League encounters seeing at least six goals scored.

Just three clean sheets have been kept in the teams' last 14 matchups - two for Brentford and one for Newcastle - and 16 goals have been scored in their last three.

The Toon managed to get the better of the Bees in their most recent clash on December 18, 2024, when they emerged as 3-1 victors in the EFL Cup quarter-final, but Brentford did beat them 4-2 on December 7 that year in the Premier League.

Last 19 meetings

Dec 18, 2024: Newcastle 3-1 Brentford (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Dec 07, 2024: Brentford 4-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Brentford 2-4 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2023: Newcastle 1-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2022: Newcastle 5-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2022: Brentford 0-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 20, 2021: Newcastle 3-3 Brentford (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2020: Brentford 1-0 Newcastle (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Jan 14, 2017: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle (Championship)

Oct 15, 2016: Newcastle 3-1 Brentford (Championship)

Sep 12, 2001: Newcastle 4-1 Brentford (EFL Cup second round)

Mar 06, 1993: Newcastle 5-1 Brentford (First Division)

Oct 04, 1992: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle (First Division)

Jan 17, 1948: Brentford 1-0 Newcastle (Second Division)

Sep 06, 1947: Newcastle 1-0 Brentford (Second Division)

Jan 07, 1939: Brentford 0-2 Newcastle (FA Cup third round)

Jan 05, 1935: Brentford 3-0 Newcastle (Second Division)

Sep 01, 1934: Newcastle 5-2 Brentford (Second Division)

Last seven Premier League meetings

Dec 07, 2024: Brentford 4-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Brentford 2-4 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2023: Newcastle 1-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2022: Newcastle 5-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2022: Brentford 0-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 20, 2021: Newcastle 3-3 Brentford (Premier League)

