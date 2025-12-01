Premier League Gameweek 14
Team News: Arsenal vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Arsenal vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Taking part in their second London derby in the space of four days, Premier League leaders Arsenal host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta's men had to accept a 1-1 draw at 10-man Chelsea over the weekend, one day after the Bees beat Burnley 3-1, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL vs. BRENTFORD

ARSENAL

 

 

Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee)

Doubtful: Leandro Trossard (muscle), William Saliba (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

BRENTFORD

Out: Reiss Nelson (ineligible), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Igor Thiago (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Henderson; Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago

