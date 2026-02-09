Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Brentford: Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka latest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 Feb 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 17:37

Arsenal will aim, at the very least, to preserve their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to Brentford for Thursday night’s London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s men head into the contest with renewed momentum, having won four matches in all competitions since a painful 3–2 defeat to Michael Carrick’s resurgent Manchester United.

The Gunners’s most recent success came on Saturday at the Emirates, where they eased to a 3–0 victory over Sunderland, though that win did not arrive without concern, as the league leaders are now sweating over the fitness of one of their key attackers, potentially adding to an already busy treatment room.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Brentford, who secured a thrilling 3–2 win at Newcastle United in their most recent outing.

© Imago / MIS

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Leandro Trossard was forced off during Saturday’s win over Sunderland, and there has yet to be an official update on the 31-year-old’s condition, though he is expected to be assessed ahead of Thursday’s trip to Brentford.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: February 22 (vs Tottenham)

Bukayo Saka has now missed Arsenal’s last three matches with a hip issue after withdrawing in the warm-up against Leeds United, and he is unlikely to return for Thursday’s encounter, with the North London derby pencilled in as a more realistic comeback date.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: February 12 (vs Brentford)

After appearing from the bench against Leeds, captain Martin Odegaard has since missed two consecutive games, though Arteta has hinted that the midfielder could be back within days, so a return here is possible, albeit far from certain.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unspecified

Mikel Merino recently confirmed via social media that he underwent successful foot surgery, an issue expected to sideline him for a prolonged period, potentially until the closing stages of the season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 22 (vs Tottenham)

Teenage prospect Max Dowman has been out with an ankle problem since December, with Arteta recently suggesting the 16-year-old is only a few weeks away from full recovery.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for Thursday’s visit to Brentford.