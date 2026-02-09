Tottenham transfer news: Spurs plotting 'spectacular' £48m move for Mauricio Pochettino favourite

By Carter White | 09 Feb 2026 17:32

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Spurs are heading towards serious change in the dugout, with head coach Thomas Frank supposedly only one defeat away from the sack after winning just two of his last 16 league matches in charge.

The North Londoners are said to be targeting the return of Mauricio Pochettino following the World Cup in the summer, with the Argentine understood to be keen on a sensational reunion at the Lilywhites.

For the moment, Tottenham must concentrate on securing their Premier League status for another season, with Frank's strugglers sitting 15th in the standings, just six points above West Ham United in 18th spot.

Also stuttering during the mid-section of this campaign, Newcastle United are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night, with the Lilywhites and the Magpies kicking off a midweek round of top-flight action.

Tottenham 'weighing up' move for Pochettino favourite

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are already planning ahead for the summer transfer window, clearly assuming that they will be plying their trade in the Premier League given the pedigree of current links.

The report claims that the Lilywhites are weighing up a move for AC Milan star Pulisic, who has enjoyed an excellent campaign in Serie A so far during 2025-26, providing 10 goal contributions across 16 matches.

As well as the relegation-threatened North Londoners, it is understood that fellow Premier League big spenders Manchester United and Arsenal are also major admirers of the United States international.

Despite predominantly operating in a false nine or second-striker role for the Rossoneri this term, Pulisic is supposedly wanted by Spurs in an attempt to bolster their options on either flank.

In contradiction to his importance at San Siro, it is believed that AC Milan are open to offers for the 27-year-old, who could be available for as little as £48m following the conclusion of the current season.

Pulisic and Poch to reunite in North London?

Since taking the reins of the United States in 2024, Pochettino has seen first-hand the qualities of Pulisic, who was described by the Argentine coach as America's best player ahead of the World Cup.

Although he has played in a central role for AC Milan this season, the Champions League winner would be capable of raising standards on the wings for Tottenham, mentoring young prospects such as Wilson Odobert.

On top of that, Pulisic has extensive experience in the rough and tumble of the Premier League following his four-year stint at Chelsea, with the Stars and Stripes hero winning three major trophies during his spell at the Blues.