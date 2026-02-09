Tottenham 'one match away' from sacking Thomas Frank as potential successor gives 'green light' to move

By Carter White | 09 Feb 2026 17:09

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly moved close to parting ways with head coach Thomas Frank after a woeful campaign so far.

The Europa League winners were looking to move away from the lower reaches of the Premier League following a 17th-placed finish in 2024-25, however another term of struggle has arrived in North London.

Under the stewardship of Frank after a 2-0 loss at Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, Spurs have won just one of their last 10 matches and only two of their past 16, leaving them a lowly 15th in the top-flight rankings.

Such awful form from Tottenham combined with a mini-resurgence from West Ham United means that Spurs are sitting just six points above the dreaded drop zone, clearly embroiled in a scrap for survival.

Former Brentford hero Frank is the villain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium currently, victorious in just 13 of his 37 competitive matches since the beginning of the season in North London.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Tottenham at 'breaking point' with under-pressure Frank

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are preparing to wield the managerial axe on head coach Frank, who will lead his side out for a Premier League home clash with Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

The report claims that Spurs' 26th league fixture of the campaign could be the Dane's last in charge if his men suffer defeat to Eddie Howe's struggling Magpies at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is understood that the situation surrounding Frank in North London has reached 'breaking point', with Spurs last winning a Premier League contest at Crystal Palace before the turn of the year.

Should the 52-year-old be relieved of his duties after Tuesday night's match in the capital, it is believed that assistant coach Johnny Heitinga would take interim charge of the first team until the end of the campaign.

In an extraordinary twist, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is supposedly the club's preferred option to regain the reins ahead of the 2026-27 season, with the Argentine 'giving the green light' for a sensational return after the World Cup in July.

© Imago

Spurs playing the long game with Poch

Sitting 14 points away from the top five and likely Champions League qualification, Tottenham have little chance of making it back into UEFA's elite club competition next season unless they somehow win the current edition.

Given that relegation is an unthinkable and improbable prospect, Spurs have essentially written this domestic season off following a string of woeful results under Frank, meaning that they need to take a measured approach with their next managerial appointment.

Preparing to guide the United States into a home World Cup, Pochettino is immovable from his Stars and Stripes position at present, however the Argentine is said to be keen on a return to North London after football's biggest competition.