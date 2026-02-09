Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Sean Dyche's team in key Premier League fixture

By Matt Law | 09 Feb 2026 17:29 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 17:33

Nottingham Forest should welcome two key defenders back into their starting side for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Murillo missed the 3-1 defeat to Leeds United due to a calf issue, but the centre-back is expected to recover in time to take to the field at the City Ground against the division's basement side.

Neco Williams, meanwhile, is available again following a suspension.

Matz Sels faces a late fitness test on a hip issue, while John Victor, Chris Wood and Nicolo Savona are definitely out of the fixture with Wolves.

Lorenzo Lucca could be handed his full debut at centre-forward, fresh from scoring his first goal for Forest in the defeat to Leeds.

There will also be another start in midfield for Elliot Anderson, who is widely expected to leave Forest in a big-money transfer during this summer's market.

Morgan Gibbs-White is another who could be on the move this summer, with a number of Premier League clubs believed to be monitoring the attacker, who will feature as the number 10 here.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Lucca

