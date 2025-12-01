Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Carter White | 01 Dec 2025 23:12 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 23:28

Looking to record their first Premier League win of the term at the 14th attempt, Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Nottingham Forest to Molineux on Wednesday night.

The hosts have improved since the arrival of Rob Edwards but continue to lose matches - the latest being a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees were also unable to earn a positive result over the weekend, falling at the feet of Brighton & Hove Albion in the East Midlands.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their Premier League battle in the Black Country.

© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 139

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins: 63

Draws: 30

Nottingham Forest wins: 46

Two sides steeped in footballing history, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest have played each other on 139 occasions, with the former enjoying the majority of the happy days.

Indeed, the Black Country outfit have won 63 of the clashes, with the East Midlands outfit lagging significantly behind on 46 victories, with their most recent coming in January 2025 in the Premier League.

Only on 30 occasions have the pair been unable to be separated, with the first-such instance of that arriving during the first-ever match in November 1892, when the clubs played out a four-goal thriller.

The collection of matches between the Midlands giants in the late 19th century contained some eye-catching results, with Forest winning 7-1 in September 1893, three years before Wolves battered the Tricky Trees by a 6-1 scoreline.

The Wanderers enjoyed an eight-year unbeaten streak against Forest between 1919 and 1927, a run which included 10 meetings and seven victories for the Black Country team.

Forest are currently in the midst of a six-game unbeaten run (W2 D4) against Wolves, who last tasted victory over the East Midlanders in October 2022, when a Ruben Neves penalty decided the destination of the Premier League points.

Previous meetings

Jan 06, 2025: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2024: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2024: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (EFL Cup)

Oct 15, 2022: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Aug 24, 2021: Nottingham Forest 0-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers (EFL Cup)

Jan 20, 2018: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Sep 16, 2017: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Apr 04, 2017: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Dec 17, 2016: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Apr 30, 2016: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Dec 11, 2015: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Apr 03, 2015: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Nov 22, 2014: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Mar 09, 2013: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Nov 24, 2012: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Mar 21, 2009: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Aug 30, 2008: Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Last 6 Premier League meetings

Jan 06, 2025: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2024: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2024: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Oct 15, 2022: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

