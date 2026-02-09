Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Feb 2026 15:33 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 15:45

Nottingham Forest welcome bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers to the City Ground on Wednesday evening for a big relegation clash.

The two sides both come into this one on the back of 3-1 defeats, with Forest losing to Leeds United and Wolves being beaten at home by Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the event.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves kick off?

Nottingham Forest and Wolves will lock horns at 19:30 UK time on Wednesday evening, alongside four other Premier League fixtures.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves being played?

The pair come head-to-head at the City Ground, a ground where Sean Dyche's side have won just three times this season.

The last time these two met in Nottingham was back in August 2024, that particular game finished 1-1.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves in the UK

TV channels

Fans from the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 6, with the other four games also being shown on the broadcaster's other channels.

Online streaming

The fixture will be available to stream in the UK on both the Discovery+ website and app.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League and TNT Sports Football YouTube channels will upload match highlights shortly after the final whistle, as well as the accounts and websites of both clubs.

Alternatively, extended highlights alongside analysis will be provided on BBC's Match of the Day programme at 22:40 on Wednesday evening.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Wolves?

Both sides come into this clash with the threat of relegation to the Championship very real.

Nottingham Forest sit 17th and just three points above the drop zone, while Wolves' drop to the second tier is all but confirmed.

A win for Dyche's side could put six points between the Nottinghamshire-based side and the relegation zone but will need to be better after their latest Premier League fixture saw them lose 3-1 to Leeds United.

Rob Edwards has won just two games of his 15 as Wolves boss, with the West Midlands side sitting on eight points from 25 league outings.

A win on Wednesday could leave them 15 points adrift of safety.