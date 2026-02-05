Team News: Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for Premier League meeting

Leeds United will welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road on Friday night in an intriguing clash near the bottom of the Premier League table.
The Whites sit 16th in the table and only narrowly above the 17th-placed Tricky Trees on goal difference, with the pair just six points above the drop zone.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
LEEDS UNITED vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST
LEEDS UNITED
Out: Daniel James (thigh), Jaka Bijol (thigh), Lukas Nmecha (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bornauw, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Justin; Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: John Victor (knee), Matz Sels (groin), Chris Wood (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (shoulder), Neco Williams (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Morato; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Jesus