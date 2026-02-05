Team News: Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for Premier League meeting

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Feb 2026 20:00

Leeds United will welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road on Friday night in an intriguing clash near the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Whites sit 16th in the table and only narrowly above the 17th-placed Tricky Trees on goal difference, with the pair just six points above the drop zone.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Jaka Bijol (thigh), Lukas Nmecha (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bornauw, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Justin; Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: John Victor (knee), Matz Sels (groin), Chris Wood (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (shoulder), Neco Williams (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Morato; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Jesus