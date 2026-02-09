West Ham vs. Man United: Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt injury updates issued ahead of Premier League battle

By Matt Law | 09 Feb 2026 15:30 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 15:32

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Mason Mount and Matthijs de Ligt are again set to be unavailable for Tuesday's Premier League contest with West Ham United.

Mount, 27, has missed Man United's last two games with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur with an unspecified issue.

Meanwhile, De Ligt, 26, has not featured since the end of November, missing the team's last 12 matches in the Premier League due to a back problem.

Neither will be available for Tuesday's clash with West Ham, but Carrick has said that both could potentially be in the squad against Everton on February 23.

Patrick Dorgu remains sidelined due to a long-term hamstring issue, but Man United did not suffer any fresh issues in their 2-0 success over Tottenham.

Mount, De Ligt again set to be sidelined for Man Utd's trip to West Ham

"Mason will be probably not for Tuesday, probably after, but definitely gone into the Everton game, he’ll be back," Carrick told reporters.

"Matta, we'll see how he develops over the, you know… the Everton game feels like a long time away at the moment, so we'll see how he develops, but he's positive, he's moving in the right direction, but Mason's a little bit closer than him."

Tuesday's clash with West Ham provides Carrick with an interesting challenge, as he has thus far had a week to prepare for matches, but the trip to the London Stadium comes soon after the home game with Tottenham.

As a result, changes could occur, with Benjamin Sesko potentially in line for a start, while the fitness of the likes of Harry Maguire and Casemiro will need to be assessed.

Noussair Mazraoui is another option to come into one of the two full-back positions.

Carrick addresses Man Utd's improved defensive record

Carrick was also asked about Man United's improved defensive record, with the Red Devils keeping two clean sheets in their four games since the ex-midfielder's arrival as head coach.

“Yeah, it's pleasing, for sure. I think it's a lot, it's not easier, but it's a lot… it's easier to win games without having to score so many goals every week, for sure, you know? We do seem to be a team that can cause a lot of problems and create opportunities and score goals, so it's definitely getting the balance right," he said.

"There's still things to improve on, it's definitely something we’ve focused on, of trying to be better as a team, collectively, when we don't have the ball. But three or four weeks, we're not going to fix everything and, all of a sudden, look perfect.

"So, it's understanding that a little bit, but yeah, I think the boys have responded really well to what we've asked them and the clean sheet, as much as everything today [Saturday], the clean sheet was important for us."

Man United are currently fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea and three points behind third-placed Aston Villa.