Arsenal lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard injury concerns

By Ben Knapton | 10 Feb 2026 12:56

Arsenal fans are still sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard ahead of their trip to Brentford for Thursday's Premier League encounter.

Neither the skipper nor his deputy were involved in the 3-0 victory over Sunderland at the weekend, although Mikel Arteta affirmed before the match that the pair were making progress in their respective recoveries.

At the time of writing, though, there is still no guarantee that either man will be fit for the London derby, so Noni Madueke could be retained on the right-hand side of the attack.

However, Viktor Gyokeres should certainly displace Gabriel Jesus up top after his brace off the bench at the weekend, while Gabriel Martinelli is another likely returnee after Leandro Trossard pulled up late on against the Black Cats.

Arsenal have not missed Odegaard during his brief absence thanks to Kai Havertz, who has likely done enough to retain his place in the engine room alongside the ever-present Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

Arteta's only real defensive quandary comes at left-back, where Riccardo Calafiori got the nod over Piero Hincapie against Sunderland, and he may see no need to alter the clean sheet-keeping formula.

Max Dowman (ankle) and Mikel Merino (foot) remain out for the Gunners - the latter recently shared a post on Instagram confirming his successful operation.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this clash