Liverpool have four right-back options for Sunderland clash as Arne Slot issues harsh Calvin Ramsay message

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has issued a harsh reality check to Calvin Ramsay ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The reigning champions face being without as many as four possible right-back options for the showdown with the Black Cats after Dominik Szoboszlai was sent off in the dying embers of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Conor Bradley (knee) are guaranteed absentees for Slot's side, while it remains to be seen if Joe Gomez makes the cut for gameweek 26 after a hip issue.

Slot still has one out-and-out right-back in the squad in the shape of Ramsay, but the 22-year-old has been seldom used by the Dutchman this season, making just one senior appearance in the EFL Cup loss to Crystal Palace.

Ramsay has regularly captained the Under-21s this season, but he has been an unused substitute in each of Liverpool's last 10 Premier League matches, and Slot has bluntly stated that the Scotsman will not be starting on Wednesday either.

Arne Slot: 'I will choose other players over Calvin Ramsay'

"In general if you don't win a game the players who are not playing become the best players in the squad," Slot told reporters at his pre-game press conference.

"This is an example of that. I just want to protect all my players. I've chosen other players until now and that's what I'm going to do tomorrow."

Slot's curt comments suggest that Liverpool will be going without a proper right-back against Regis Le Bris's side, unless the versatile Gomez comes back into contention following his injury against Bournemouth.

The England international has not yet returned to first-team training - Slot has admitted - but he did not close the door on the defender making his comeback in the midweek fixture.

"Joe has not trained with us yet," Slot added. "I'm expecting him to train with us for the first time today. Indeed, if Joe is not ready to start then we are missing four players who have played in that position."

Liverpool have two shock right-back alternatives for Sunderland clash

If all of Szoboszlai, Gomez, Frimpong and Bradley are unavailable to start against Sunderland - and if Ramsay is snubbed as expected - either Curtis Jones or Wataru Endo will be expected to fill the void.

Slot name-checked both midfielders as options in his pre-game press conference, and Reds fans would likely wish to see the former given the nod as an emergency starter.

However, there are two other surprise names in the Liverpool squad who have experience playing at right-back - albeit very brief experience - in Andrew Robertson and Milos Kerkez.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Robertson played four matches at right-back for Queen's Park in the 2012-13 Scottish League Two season, even providing an assist against Elgin City in a 4-0 win.

Meanwhile, Kerkez played at right-back for AC Milan's Under-21s against Roma in 2021, but Jones or Endo should almost certainly fill the void.