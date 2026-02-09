Man City lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 16:03

Manchester City could be without up to six players for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Jeremy Doku (calf), Savinho (unspecified), John Stones (fitness), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) all remain in the treatment room, while Abdukodir Khusanov will be assessed after coming off in City’s 2-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday as a concussion substitute.

Should Khusanov be fit to start, he would likely play alongside Marc Guehi at centre-back, though manager Pep Guardiola may decide to recall Ruben Dias, who featured as a substitute against Liverpool after missing the previous eight games through injury.

The ever-improving Matheus Nunes is set to continue at right-back, while Rayan Ait-Nouri could keep his spot at left-back if Nico O’Reilly starts again in midfield alongside Rodri and captain Bernardo Silva, who returned from injury to score and produce a man-of-the-match display against Liverpool.

Antoine Semenyo is likely to start again in attack. The January signing has been involved in five goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Fulham (three goals, two assists), contributing to all three Bournemouth goals in their 3-1 victory over the Cottagers earlier this season (two goals, one assist).

Both Semenyo and Omar Marmoush provided support in attack for top scorer Erling Haaland last time out, but Guardiola may be tempted to recall one or both of Rayan Cherki or Phil Foden on Wednesday, the latter of whom scored twice in a pulsating 5-4 victory for City at Craven Cottage in in December.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this contest