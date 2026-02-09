Fulham lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 16:03

Fulham could be without just two players for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Sasa Lukic is still recovering from a thigh injury, while captain Tom Cairney missed the 2-1 defeat at home to Everton last weekend with a calf issue and is a doubt for the trip to the Citizens.

The potential absence of both midfielders could therefore see Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi continue in the middle of the pitch, while Emile Smith Rowe will hope to fend off competition from Josh King for another start in the No.10 role.

Head coach Marco Silva will consider recalling right-back Kenny Tete and centre-back Calvin Bassey at the expense of Timothy Castagne and Jorge Cuenca respectively, while Antonee Robinson will be looking to replace Ryan Sessegnon at left-back. Joachim Andersen, meanwhile, is set to continue at the heart of the defence.

January signing Oscar Bobb joined Fulham from Man City for a reported £27m and made his debut for the club as a substitute against Everton. Silva could be tempted to hand the Norwegian winger his first start on either flank, which could see Samuel Chukwueze.

Top scorer Harry Wilson, who has nine goals to his name this term, is expected to retain his starting spot out wide, while Raul Jimenez should start again up front, but Rodrigo Muniz is now fit and available to provide competition.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

