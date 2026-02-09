Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Fulham clash: Khusanov, Doku, Stones, Savinho, Gvardiol latest

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 07:30 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 07:41

Manchester City will endeavour to move to within touching distance of Premier League title rivals Arsenal when they welcome European hopefuls Fulham to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in buoyant mood after coming from behind to claim an important 2-1 victory against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and they now sit six points behind leaders Arsenal with 13 league games still to play.

The Citizens were boosted by the return to fitness of captain Bernardo Silva - who scored the equaliser against Liverpool - and defender Ruben Dias for their win on Merseyside, but they are still having to cope without some first-team stars due to injury.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Fulham.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: February 11 (vs. Fulham)

Abdukodir Khusanov was on the receiving end of a nasty blow to the face from Gianluigi Donnarumma’s knee during City’s win at Anfield and the decision was made by the club’s medical staff to take him off as a concussion substitute.

It remains to be seen whether the defender will be passed fit to feature against Fulham.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Salford)

Jeremy Doku was forced off with a calf injury in the first half of Man City’s Champions League win over Galatasaray a fortnight ago, but the winger is expected to return at some stage before the end of this month.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones has been sidelined since the beginning of December with a thigh injury, but the defender made a welcome return to training at the end of last week. It remains to be seen when he will be ready for first-team action, though.

Savinho

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Salford)

Savinho has missed Man City’s last 11 games with an unspecified injury, but it is thought that the winger could return at some stage before the end of this month.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery, and he is now in danger of missing the rest of the season.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola confirmed at the end of last year that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and Man City “will wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Kovacic, who has made only two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.