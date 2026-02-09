Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Leeds United: Reece James, Andrey Santos latest

Liam Rosenior will look to maintain his perfect Premier League start as he leads Chelsea into Tuesday’s matchday 26 meeting with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.
Rosenior has overseen four consecutive top-flight victories since arriving in January, a run that has lifted the Blues to fifth in the table, just one point shy of the Champions League places and four clear of sixth-placed Liverpool.
The latest success came at Molineux on Saturday, where a first-half hat-trick from Cole Palmer inspired a 3–1 win over basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
That contest also marked Pedro Neto’s return from a brief muscle problem, while Rosenoir has suggested that club captain Reece James could re-enter contention after sitting out the previous two matches with a knock.
Even so, the West London outfit are still dealing with a number of fitness concerns, and here Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Leeds, who claimed a 3–1 victory over Nottingham Forest last Friday.
TOSIN ADARABIOYO
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: February 13 (vs. Hull City)
Tosin Adarabioyo is set to miss Tuesday’s fixture as he continues his recovery from the hamstring problem that has kept him out since the 2–0 win over Brentford on January 17, though the defender is thought to be closing in on a comeback and could return for the FA Cup tie with Hull City.
LEVI COLWILL
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: Unknown
Levi Colwill remains on a long rehabilitation path after suffering a serious knee injury prior to the start of the 2025–26 season, with the centre-back facing a race to be fit before next term begins.
ROMEO LAVIA
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: February 10 (vs. Leeds United)
Romeo Lavia has resumed training and is reportedly progressing well after a muscle setback that has sidelined him since November, though Tuesday’s encounter may come too soon for the midfielder.
DARIO ESSUGO
Status: Out
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: Unknown
Dario Esugo sustained a thigh injury in September and recently suffered a setback during training, leaving the youngster unlikely to return before March.
JAMIE GITTENS
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Jamie Gittens was withdrawn in the first half against West Ham United on January 31 with a hamstring issue, and the winger is expected to spend several months on the sidelines.
FILIP JORGENSEN
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Undisclosed
Possible return date: Unknown
Backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has missed the last three outings but is not expected to be unavailable for an extended period, although this match could arrive slightly too early for his return.
ANDREY SANTOS
Status: Doubtful
Type of injury: Undisclosed
Possible return date: Unknown
Andrey Santos was forced off during Chelsea’s 3–1 win at Molineux on Saturday and will undergo a late fitness test to determine if he will be available for Tuesday’s clash.
CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST
Chelsea do not have any players up for suspension for this game, though Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a doping ban.