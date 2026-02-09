Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Leeds United: Reece James, Andrey Santos latest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 Feb 2026 02:56 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 02:59

Liam Rosenior will look to maintain his perfect Premier League start as he leads Chelsea into Tuesday’s matchday 26 meeting with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior has overseen four consecutive top-flight victories since arriving in January, a run that has lifted the Blues to fifth in the table, just one point shy of the Champions League places and four clear of sixth-placed Liverpool.

The latest success came at Molineux on Saturday, where a first-half hat-trick from Cole Palmer inspired a 3–1 win over basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That contest also marked Pedro Neto’s return from a brief muscle problem, while Rosenoir has suggested that club captain Reece James could re-enter contention after sitting out the previous two matches with a knock.

Even so, the West London outfit are still dealing with a number of fitness concerns, and here Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Leeds, who claimed a 3–1 victory over Nottingham Forest last Friday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 13 (vs. Hull City)

Tosin Adarabioyo is set to miss Tuesday’s fixture as he continues his recovery from the hamstring problem that has kept him out since the 2–0 win over Brentford on January 17, though the defender is thought to be closing in on a comeback and could return for the FA Cup tie with Hull City.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill remains on a long rehabilitation path after suffering a serious knee injury prior to the start of the 2025–26 season, with the centre-back facing a race to be fit before next term begins.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: February 10 (vs. Leeds United)

Romeo Lavia has resumed training and is reportedly progressing well after a muscle setback that has sidelined him since November, though Tuesday’s encounter may come too soon for the midfielder.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Esugo sustained a thigh injury in September and recently suffered a setback during training, leaving the youngster unlikely to return before March.

JAMIE GITTENS

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens was withdrawn in the first half against West Ham United on January 31 with a hamstring issue, and the winger is expected to spend several months on the sidelines.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: Unknown

Backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has missed the last three outings but is not expected to be unavailable for an extended period, although this match could arrive slightly too early for his return.

Status: Doubtful

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: Unknown

Andrey Santos was forced off during Chelsea’s 3–1 win at Molineux on Saturday and will undergo a late fitness test to determine if he will be available for Tuesday’s clash.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea do not have any players up for suspension for this game, though Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a doping ban.