Chelsea transfer news: Atletico Madrid 'working on' £48m summer deal for Blues star

Atletico Madrid are reportedly hopeful of signing Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella during this summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been in strong form for the Blues this season, making 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and registering three assists.

Cucurella started his professional career at Barcelona, and he also represented Eibar before making the move to Getafe in 2019, initially on loan.

The defender's form for the capital outfit ultimately led to Brighton & Hove Albion signing him in 2021, and the Spaniard featured on 38 occasions during the 2021-22 season ahead of a high-profile move to Chelsea.

Atletico 'working on' summer deal for Cucurella

Cucurella has featured on 147 occasions for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring nine times, including seven goals in all competitions last term.

The left-back is also an important player for Spain, helping his country to win Euro 2024, and he is set to represent his national side at the 2026 World Cup.

Cucurella has a contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2028, but according to reports in Spain, the defender could be leaving Liam Rosenior's side this year.

Atletico are said to be determined to bring in a new left-back this summer and have identified Cucurella as their leading target in that area of the field.

Diego Simeone's side are said to be willing to pay an initial €45m (£39.3m) for Cucurella, with a further €10m (£8.7m) in add-ons.

Cucurella 'open' to La Liga return this summer

However, Chelsea are believed to be looking for the full €55m (£48m) fee to arrive straight away.

Cucurella is said to be happy at Chelsea but would be interested in discussing a return to the Spanish capital during this summer's transfer window.

There have recently been suggestions that Simeone could leave Atletico this summer, but the club are seemingly preparing for next season with the Argentine at the helm.

Atletico are still active in three competitions heading towards the final months of the campaign, with the Red and Whites battling for silverware in the Copa del Rey and Champions League, while they sit in third spot in the La Liga table.