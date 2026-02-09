Newcastle transfer news: Tyler Morton emerges as 'Magpies’ Plan B' if Sandro Tonali leaves

By Axel Clody | 09 Feb 2026 09:44

Will Tyler Morton stay at Olympique Lyonnais beyond this season? It is uncertain, especially as the Englishman is being actively monitored in the Premier League, particularly by Newcastle.

Having arrived in the summer of 2025 from Liverpool for £8.5m (€10m), the 23-year-old midfielder quickly won everyone over with his high-quality performances.

Well established in Paulo Fonseca's team – 29 appearances, 2,297 minutes played – Tyler Morton is attracting interest, and has been for many months – as early as November, Premier League clubs were thinking about bringing the Englishman back.

But a return to the English top flight could particularly materialise next summer, because of Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle keen on Lyon's Morton

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Indeed, as reported by Team Talk, Newcastle are very interested in Tyler Morton should the Italian leave during the summer 2026 transfer window.

And that is indeed the prevailing trend: the midfielder is currently attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus, and even PSG and Real Madrid – according to Fichajes in the latter case.

Under contract until June 2028, the number 8 did not leave the Magpies this winter, but the door appears ajar for next summer, especially if the Magpies remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table (12th).

Eddie Howe's sporting directorate are therefore looking elsewhere and have the 23-year-old Lyon man in mind. While Newcastle are "leading the race" for the former Liverpool player, ahead of "Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest," Tyler Morton is only the English club's plan B.

Morton a backup option for Newcastle – relief for Lyon?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Indeed, still according to Team Talk, the Magpies are first keen on another midfielder currently at the Reds: Curtis Jones. The 25-year-old Englishman plays frequently – 30 matches – but is not an undisputed starter under Arne Slot.

Lyon must therefore hope that Liverpool will agree to sell their international this summer, valued at £33.9m (€40m) by Transfermarkt.

Otherwise, the French club will have to deal with Newcastle's interest in Tyler Morton, who is cheaper on the market (£15.3m/€18m), also according to Transfermarkt. Champions League qualification for Lyon, currently 3rd in Ligue 1, could convince the Englishman to stay, but Newcastle's millions, should Sandro Tonali leave and the move for Curtis Jones fail, could sweep away any sporting considerations.