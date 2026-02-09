Chelsea vs. Leeds United: Daniel Farke's side with chance to achieve rare feat in Stamford Bridge showdown

By Darren Plant | 09 Feb 2026 11:32

Leeds United have the opportunity to achieve a rare feat when they face Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites make the trip to Stamford Bridge sitting in 16th place in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone.

Despite a recent 4-0 defeat at home to leaders Arsenal, Daniel Farke's side recorded a potentially-pivotal 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last Friday.

With seven points having been accumulated from their last four games, Leeds are doing what is necessary to remain ahead of the likes of Forest and West Ham United.

Nevertheless, the Yorkshire giants have the chance to become just the second team to achieve a particular feat when they play Chelsea.

What feat can Leeds achieve against Chelsea?

In December, Leeds recorded a 3-1 win over Chelsea at Elland Road, a result that ultimately kick-started their prolonged run of improved form.

Should they earn maximum points at Stamford Bridge, Leeds would become just the second newly-promoted team to complete a double over Chelsea.

The only other team to pull off that achievement was Charlton Athletic during the 2000-01 campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds have never registered a Premier League double over Chelsea. The last time they did so came when they won the 1991-92 English top-flight title.

You have to go back to the 1999-2000 season since Leeds prevailed at Stamford Bridge, that 2-0 triumph coming courtesy of two Stephen McPhail goals.

Chelsea have since put together a seven-match unbeaten run in Premier League home encounters with Leeds.

Leeds away form a concern...

Across their last 25 away matches in the Premier League, Leeds have won just twice. Wolverhampton Wanderers were the opponents on both occasions.

Although four draws have come from their last five away games, and only defeat coming by a 4-3 scoreline at Newcastle United, Leeds have lost seven of their 12 such fixtures in 2025-26.

That said, Liam Rosenior has failed to win either of his previous meetings with Farke. As Hull City manager, he posted a goalless draw at home and suffered a 3-1 defeat at Elland Road.