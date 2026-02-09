West Ham vs. Man Utd: Michael Carrick will aim to help Red Devils end poor run against Hammers on Tuesday night

By Matt Law | 09 Feb 2026 15:54 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 15:55

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that the Red Devils will not underestimate West Ham United in Tuesday's Premier League clash in the capital.

West Ham have been victorious in each of their last three home games against Man United, last enjoying a longer winning run between 1974 and 1977.

The Red Devils have lost four of their last six league games against the Hammers, meanwhile, only recording one win in the process.

Man United will enter Tuesday's match off the back of four straight wins over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur since Carrick's arrival as head coach.

However, West Ham have boosted their hopes of survival with three wins from their last four league games, including Saturday's 2-0 success over Burnley.

West Ham vs. Man Utd: Carrick wary of dangerous Hammers

“I think you've got to go into the game understanding the situation of both teams. We've tried to paint our picture to the players in every game we've played so far, and it'll be the same come Tuesday night," Carrick told reporters.

"The type of game, the feel of the game, what kind of skills we're going to have to try and draw on, you know, different games throw up different things. And yeah, for sure, you know, teams towards the bottom of the league are really fighting for things.

"Well, so are we, and we’ve got a lot to fight for, so it's, you know, you like to think that balances out in some ways, and it's who can come out on top at the end of it.

"But sure, we're totally aware of what we're going into on Tuesday night and how difficult it will be."

Carrick: 'West Ham very strong on the transition'

Carrick was also asked about how West Ham had changed under Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Yeah, well, there's a bit of change, I think injuries, as well, is difficult. I think they're very good on transition, very dangerous," he said.

"They've got some really good attacking players. So, you know, we've looked at them already and kind of have an idea with that, as they will have done for us, you know?

"But yeah, they're a threat, they're a threat, and when they get a head of steam at home, they're a dangerous team, so definitely got to be ready to cope with all that.”

Man United are fourth in the Premier League table, three points behind third-placed Aston Villa, while West Ham are 18th, three points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.