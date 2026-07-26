Preview: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Thun - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Jul 2026 23:48 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 01:35

A week after snatching a late equaliser at Stockhorn Arena, Dinamo Zagreb host Thun at Stadion Maksimir on Tuesday, aiming to advance from their Champions League second qualifying round.

The first leg seemed to be going awry, but Miha Zajc found an 86th-minute leveller to extend the Bernese Oberland town club's five-month unbeaten run.

Match preview

The champions of Croatia travelled to the home of last season's first-time top-flight victors, aiming to extend their unbeaten run.

That aspiration seemed to be going off course when Mario Kovacevic's team fell behind to Brighton Labeau's 20th-minute strike.

However, just when the travelling supporters were staring down the prospect of a first loss in any competition since February, Zajc's equaliser came with four minutes of normal time remaining.

As such, Dinamo have now gone 19 matches across all competitions without defeat, and they now aim to extend that streak to 20.

Indeed, a partisan crowd at Stadion Maksimir will hope to avoid only the team's second defeat on home turf in 2026, with their last defeat coming in that 3-1 loss to Genk five months ago.

© Imago / Urs Ottiger

Interestingly, Dinamo's last two defeats in Zagreb have been 3-1 continental defeats to Real Betis in December 2025 and to Genk in February this year, but Thun look to be the second side in 2026 and third in the past seven months to secure a win at Stadion Maksimir, even if they must move past their ongoing limitations.

Although Mauro Lustrinelli has since resigned after guiding the Bernese Oberland outfit to a maiden top-flight title at the end of last season, the Swiss champions are now managed by Gian-Luca Privitelli.

The new season has hitherto started commendably for the Swiss outfit, winning their opening league game against Luzern on Saturday to make up for the disappointment of failing to hold on to their advantage against Dinamo.

Nevertheless, a worrisome pattern from the previous campaign threatens to undermine Privitelli, who has seemingly inherited the defensive issues of his predecessor, whose side could not keep a clean sheet.

Thun last kept a shutout in February's 3-0 success at Winterthur, an unwanted streak between seasons that now stands at 14 matches, heading into Tuesday's important return fixture in Zagreb.

That immediately leaves the Swiss champions facing an uphill challenge at the home of an opponent that have not tasted defeat in 19 matches.

Dinamo Zagreb Champions League form:

Thun Champions League form:

Thun form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sergio Brunetti

Having had a strong pre-season, last season's 31-goal forward Dion Drena Beljo failed to take advantage of the sole goalscoring chance he had.

Nonetheless, the forward will again lead the attack as the Blues aim to flex their muscle at Thun's expense.

However, Kovacevic will have to navigate Tuesday without last season's creative force, Luka Stojkovic, who remains suspended in Europe after his sending-off for violent conduct against Genk in February.

With Thun's leading 2025-26 marksmen, Elmin Rastoder and Leonardo Bertone, who scored 26 goals between them, no longer at the club, Privitelli must find other final-third solutions for the Swiss outfit in Zagreb.

Christopher Ibayi netted 10 league goals in 2025-26, but the forward's starting status is uncertain, having only come off the bench last week as Furkan Dursun and Labeau played from the off.

Marc Gutbub is pushing for a start for the visitors, fresh off scoring and assisting at the weekend against Luzern, though the player whose 15 league appearances last term came off the bench is likely to be introduced in Zagreb as well.

While Thun have not had a seeming injury in their first two competitive matches in 2026-27, Mats Seiler definitely misses out due to a groin issue.

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Filipovic; Valincic, Dominguez, McKenna, Goda; Misic, Zajc; Lisica, Vidovic, Orsic; Beljo

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Fehr, Bamert, Burki, Huele; Reichmuth, Roth, Matoshi, Maier; Dursun, Labeau

We say: Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 Thun (Dinamo Zagreb win 4-2 on aggregate)

Thun's inability to keep a clean sheet has been a glaring weakness for months, and an experienced Dinamo side will undoubtedly exploit that vulnerability at Stadion Maksimir.

With Beljo desperate to make amends for his first-leg misfire and a partisan home crowd roaring them on, the Croatian champions should secure a comfortable victory to extend their impressive unbeaten streak.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.