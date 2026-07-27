Chelsea lineup vs. Western Sydney Wanderers: Predicted XI for pre-season fixture as Xabi Alonso faces midfield injury

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Jul 2026 01:15

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is a doubt for Tuesday's friendly clash with Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Belgian is no stranger to injury issues, but due to a knock, Blues boss Xabi Alonso may opt to leave him out of the starting lineup.

A number of younger players have joined the Londoners in Australia, and it would not be surprising to see the likes of Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli and Reggie Watson afforded starts in the middle of the pitch.

Alonso has used a back three in the past, and if he opts to start three centre-backs on Tuesday, then fans may see a trio of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Tayo Subuloye feature together.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is a candidate to start between the posts, while Marco Palestra and Ryan Kavuma-McQueen may appear as wing-backs.

Cole Palmer did not make Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup, and that means he should be ready to play a considerable role in attack for the Londoners.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is likely to join Palmer, and the two will be expected to support striker Joao Pedro, who was left out of Brazil's World Cup squad.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Fofana, Subuloye, Colwill; Palestra, Nicoll-Jazuli, Watson, Kavuma-McQueen; Palmer, Gittens; Pedro