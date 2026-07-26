Preview: Stoke City vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 27 Jul 2026 00:00

Everton will continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to the bet365 Stadium for Tuesday’s friendly against Stoke City.

The Toffees are working towards their Premier League opener on August 22, while the Potters are building up to an EFL Cup tie on August 8.

Match preview

Stoke would have been glad to have seen the back of the 2025-26 campaign after finishing in 17th spot with 55 points from 46 games.

In fact, the Potters have not finished above 14th place in any of their eight campaigns since being relegated from the Premier League in 2017-18.

Mark Robins will feel the pressure to push the club into the top half and mount a potential playoff bid, something that seems more plausible now their are two extra spots in a revamped playoff system.

Stoke's ambition has been matched by an active transfer window that has seen them announce the permanent additions of Joshua Griffiths, Lukas Graham, Ethan Galbraith, Svante Ingelsson, Djibril Soumare and Milan Smit.

The Potters started pre-season with a 1-0 defeat to Braga and a 1-1 draw against Crewe Alexandra, before they hit their straps in two 70-minute games against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, winning 2-0 in the first match and 4-0 in the second contest.

After facing the Owls at the end of a training camp in Austria, Stoke now return home for games against Everton and Valencia before they face Oldham Athletic in the EFL Cup first round on August 8.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Everton were made to settle for an underwhelming 13th-placed finish last term after failing to win any of their seven Premier League games.

The Toffees, who finished four points adrift of the European spots, will be aiming to qualify for one of the three UEFA competitions in the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Everton have so far made three additions to their squad, including the permanent transfers of Merlin Rohl and Tyrique George, who spent time on loan at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last season.

David Moyes, who has also welcomed midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, will want further reinforcements before his team play host to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

In regard to on-pitch preparations, Everton have started pre-season with back-to-back clean sheets, running out comfortable 4-0 winners over Dundee FC before playing out a goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers.

After facing Stoke on Tuesday, the Toffees will head to Germany for tests against Hamburg and Stuttgart before concluding their pre-season with a clash against Newcastle United in Edinburgh and a meeting with Lille at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Stoke City Club friendlies form:

L D W W

Everton form friendlies form:

W D

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Stoke's first-choice goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is set to start in between the posts, although he is likely to make way at some point for Griffiths at some point in the contest.

Graham could feature in a back four that features Ben Wilmot, Bosun Lawal and Eric-Junior Bocat.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Smit could start as the main striker before handing over the mantle to Sam Gallagher or Robert Bozenik as Robins looks to assess his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Everton midfielder James Garner is facing a battle to be fit for the start of the Premier League season after undergoing groin surgery.

In more positive news, Tyler Dibling and Hackney should be able to play some part of Tuesday’s friendly after sitting out the draw with Bolton.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is on his summer break after helping England make a run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson, Wilmot, Lawal, Graham Bocat; Galbraith, Ingelsson; Manhoef, Cisse, Thomas; Smit

Everton possible starting lineup:

Travers; O’Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Alcaraz; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

We say: Stoke City X-Y Everton

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