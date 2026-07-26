Liverpool transfer news: What new Bradley Barcola update means for Rio Ngumoha as £140m 'compromise' with PSG sought

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Jul 2026 23:53

Liverpool are actively working to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain but are seeking a compromise on the £140m asking price, the newest report has revealed.

The Reds are less than a month away from the beginning of their 2026-27 Premier League season, and yet the only summer signing is still winger Victor Munoz.

Many supporters expected a high-profile addition to replace Mohamed Salah, though there is still time left in the window for the club to make more signings.

PSG winger Barcola has been consistently linked to Anfield, and reports emerged on Sunday that suggested the Frenchman had given priority to the Merseysiders.

Simon Jones has written in the Daily Mail claiming that Liverpool are actively working to sign the 23-year-old, and they are attempting to lower PSG's demands of £140m.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Rio Ngumoha future: What does Bradley Barcola mean for teenager?

Barcola is at his best when he operates on the left side of attack, but the same can be said of Rio Ngumoha, who is seen by many as among the most promising talents in the Premier League.

There is an argument that the PSG winger would block the 17-year-old's pathway to the first team, but it should be noted that Ngumoha can play on the right.

RIO NGUMOHA'S 2025-26 (PREMEIR LEAGUE) Matches: 19 Starts: 5 Minutes: 582 Goals: 2 Assists: 1 Successful Dribbles per Game: 1.7 Big Chances Created: 3

Arne Slot used the youngster on the right against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Manchester United last term, and the attacker has spoken this summer about the importance of being versatile enough to feature in multiple positions.

Ngumoha is only 17 and cannot be expected to start every game, but there should still be enough minutes for him in the team even if Barcola joins.

Additionally, the PSG attacker has experience playing as a striker, and if he was seen as Liverpool's starting left-winger and as the backup to Alexander Isak, then it would not be surprising if Ngumoha still enjoyed gametime on his favoured flank.

© Imago

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Enough to win the Premier League?

If Barcola makes the move to Liverpool, then that would mean the Reds would almost certainly have signed the 23-year-old for more than £100m, which would make him the third player to join the club for such a sum after Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Pundits and rival fans would likely argue that their spending would necessitate a league title, but boss Andoni Iraola inherited a flawed squad from Slot.

At least one more addition is needed in midfield, with the lack of a deep passer a potentially sizeable issue ahead of 2026-27.

If Liverpool complete more business after Barcola, then they should be seen as one of the favourites for the title, but they are also not the only team to have spent significant sums, so expectations should be somewhat tempered.