Liverpool learn astronomical Bradley Barcola 'asking price' after PSG contract boost

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jul 2026 15:30

Liverpool have reportedly been told to pay an astronomical £140m if they want to bring Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola to Anfield this summer.

Earlier on Sunday, the Reds were handed their biggest boost yet in pursuit of the France international, who will not be signing a new contract at the Parc des Princes and is exploring options for a move away.

Barcola is in the final two years of his existing PSG deal, meaning that the current window will likely be the European champions' last chance to recoup a sizeable fee for the 23-year-old.

However, PSG apparently want a British-record fee for Barcola, as Nizaar Kinsella reports that they have slapped a £140m price tag on his head after his refusal to extend his contract.

PSG believe that Barcola's age and displays for both club and country justify such a price tag, after he managed three goals and one assist for France at the 2026 World Cup.

The attacker previously managed 13 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances for PSG during the 2025-26 season, but he failed to make the first XI for any of their final four Champions League games.

Is Bradley Barcola worth £140m?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Nine-figure fees are becoming the norm in the transfer market, as demonstrated by Morgan Rogers's £117m Chelsea switch and Elliot Anderson's £115m move to Manchester City.

However, both of the England internationals arrived at their new destinations with Premier League experience - an invaluable quality to possess - and Rogers's Villa deal ran until 2031, while Anderson was under contract at Forest until 2029.

Furthermore, Barcola was largely outshone by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 2025-26 season, and PSG committed to a total package of £68.3m to sign the Georgia international, including a £59.8m fixed fee.

Transfermarkt puts Barcola's valuation at €90m (£76.9m), which represents a far more realistic and attainable fee for a player of his calibre, age and experience, as opposed to a figure that would make him the third-most expensive footballer in history.

Liverpool's alternatives to £140m Bradley Barcola

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

If PSG refuse to relent on their £140m asking price, Liverpool could be forgiven for looking elsewhere, and the Yan Diomande door is not completely closed just yet.

The Ivorian has agreed terms with Real Madrid, but Los Blancos saw a first offer of circa £85m rejected, and they are now planning to return with a revised amount.

However, Liverpool are now casting a wider net and have identified Porto wonderkid Oscar Pietuszewski as a possible signing, and one who would only cost £51.2m thanks to a release clause in his contract.

Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche is on the Reds' radar too, although PSG are expected to come forward with a fourth bid for the Frenchman after failing with three offers already.