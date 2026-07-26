Liverpool 4-2 Sunderland: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Andoni Iraola wins first game thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai

By Anthony Nolan | 26 Jul 2026 02:00

Liverpool marked the beginning of the Andoni Iraola era with a 4-2 victory over Premier League rivals Sunderland in a pre-season friendly at Nashville's GEODIS Park.

The Reds opened the scoring through 19-year-old Kieran Morrison, who produced a great finish from the right flank, curling into the bottom-left corner in a manner reminiscent of Mohamed Salah.

However, Regis Le Bris's side levelled the game by taking advantage of a mistake in the Liverpool's midfield, breaking quickly before Enzo Le Fee rifled a screamer into the top-right corner.

Both teams made a whole host of changes at half time, and substitute Timur Tutierov put Sunderland in front shortly after the interval from close range following a slip from Jeremie Frimpong.

From that point, Liverpool grew into the game, and eventually took charge when Dominik Szoboszlai - acting captain on the evening - scored a fantastic half-volley to equalise.

Federico Chiesa restored the Reds' lead around 15 minutes later after being played through by Calvin Ramsay, before Lewis Koumas sealed the victory with a late fourth, assisted by Szoboszlai.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Results are hardly important during pre-season, but Liverpool will hope that winning 4-2 in Iraola's inaugural match as boss will be a positive trivia answer at some point in the future.

The new boss was able to take a look at some of the Merseysiders' promising youngsters, and would have been impressed by Morrison and Koumas in particular.

The only negative on the night was the injury to Joe Gomez, something that will leave fans concerned about the club's centre-back depth.

Jeremie Jacquet was rested as a precaution, while the only other senior options at centre-half are 35-year-old Virgil van Dijk and 19-year-old Giovanni Leoni, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

As for Sunderland, they started the friendly with the more senior XI, and made nine subs at half time, giving Le Bris the opportunity to examine his squad in detail.

The Black Cats manager will have enjoyed the performance of 21-year-old Timur Tutierov, who spent time on loan at Exeter City last season, and took his goal well just moments after half time.

LIVERPOOL VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Kieran Morrison goal vs. Sunderland (13th min, Liverpool 1-0 Sunderland)

A smart finish from Kieran ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 25, 2026

James McConnell works the ball from deep through to Ngumoha, who finds Harvey Elliott, and the versatile 23-year-old picks out Morrison on the right flank.

The youngster cuts inside and finds the bottom-left corner with a clean finish across the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Enzo Le Fee goal vs. Liverpool (28th min, Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland)

Goals don't come much better than this ?? pic.twitter.com/TPLWLNMUJE — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 25, 2026

McConnell loses the ball in the centre of the park, and Sunderland break quickly through the middle of the pitch.

Liverpool's inexperienced centre-backs drop off, leaving Le Fee in acres of space to find the top-right corner, giving Mamardashvili no chance.

Timur Tutierov goal vs. Liverpool (49th min, Liverpool 1-2 Sunderland)

The pass from Jaydon Jones, the finish from Timur Tutierov ?? pic.twitter.com/7uLWh22I61 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 25, 2026

Frimpong stumbles in the right-back position, giving the ball away to Sunderland, who work the play to the edge of the box.

Tutierov finds space between Liverpool's inexperienced centre-backs, before turning and finishing low to give the Black Cats the lead!

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs. Sunderland (56th min, Liverpool 2-2 Sunderland)

Szobo back with a bang ? pic.twitter.com/TWuP1t6g2r — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2026

Liverpool enjoy a sustained period of pressure after going behind, and finally find the breakthrough to draw level.

Sunderland clear a cross, but only as far as Szoboszlai just outside the area, and the Hungary midfielder controls the ball on his chest before lashing a volley in by the left-hand post.

Federico Chiesa goal vs. Sunderland (72nd min, Liverpool 3-2 Sunderland)

A smart finish from Fede ??? pic.twitter.com/cmLPulpSwm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2026

Sixteen-year-old Josh Abe carries the ball towards the right-hand touchline, but passes it back after finding his path blocked.

Possession eventually comes to substitute Calvin Ramsay, who slides Chiesa through with a perfectly-weighted pass, and the Italian forward makes no mistake from close range.

Lewis Koumas goal vs. Sunderland (85th min, Liverpool 4-2 Sunderland)

Sunderland give the ball away under pressure from Szoboszlai, and - reacting quickly - Nyoni picks out Chiesa, who plays a first-time pass around the corner to Liverpool's number eight.

Szoboszlai puts Koumas through on goal, and the 20-year-old rounds the game off with an accomplished finish down the middle, over the substitute goalkeeper.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

© Iconsport / Camden Hall, ZUMA Press Wire

There were a number of impressive displays from Liverpool's youngsters, especially Morrison and Koumas, but the game changed when Szoboszlai became more involved.

The midfielder was acting as captain once he was substituted on, and aside from his excellent equaliser and assist late on, the number eight could be seen giving guidance to the Reds' youth stars.

LIVERPOOL VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 64%-36% Sunderland

Shots: Liverpool 14-11 Sunderland

Shots on target: Liverpool 6-5 Sunderland

Corners: Liverpool 4-1 Sunderland

Fouls: Liverpool 18-9 Sunderland

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool will head to New York's Yankee Stadium to face Wrexham on July 30, before rounding off their pre-season tour of the United States against Leeds United at Chicago's Soldier Field on August 2.

Sunderland will take on Leeds at New Jersey's Sports Illustrated Stadium on July 31, and then Wrexham at Chester's Subaru Park on August 2.