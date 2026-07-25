Yan Diomande latest: Real Madrid 'confident' of winning race for PSG, Liverpool-linked winger

By Ben Sully | 25 Jul 2026 14:13 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 14:16

Real Madrid have reportedly made swift progress in negotiations for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The Ivory Coast international has generated significant interest in the market after impressing in his first season at Leipzig.

The 19-year-old netted 12 goals and provided eight assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances, helping his team achieve Champions League qualification via a third-place finish.

Liverpool have been linked with a potential move, while Paris Saint-Germain have recently been seen as the frontrunners for Diomande's signature.

However, PSG have seemingly fallen behind Real Madrid, who are a late entry into the race for the Leipzig star.

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Real Madrid make progress in Diomande talks

Los Blancos have had a €100m (£85m) bid knocked back by Leipzig, but that has not dented their hopes of pulling off the deal.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Real Madrid are confident of finalising a transfer with Leipzig over the course of the weekend.

They are believed to be offering a package worth €120m (£103m), a figure PSG are reluctant to match at this point in time.

Los Blancos are already drawing up plans to unveil Diomande as the newest member of Jose Mourinho's squad next week.

From the player's perspective, he has made it clear that he is willing to join Real Madrid, just a year after leaving Madrid-based side Leganes.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Will Diomande replace Vinicius?

Diomande can play on either flank, so in theory Mourinho could field a front three that features the Ivorian, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

However, Vinicius faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu, having entered the final 12 months of his contract.

The Spanish giants will surely consider a sale if they are unable to make progress in talks over a new contract.

With that in mind, Real Madrid may view Diomande as a potential candidate to replace the Brazilian as the club's first-choice left winger.