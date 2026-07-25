Khusanov contract: Man City chief explains decision to hand defender new long-term deal

By Ben Sully | 25 Jul 2026 13:29 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 13:33

Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

Khusanov penned a four-and-a-half-year deal when he completed a £33m move from Lens in January 2025.

The Uzbekistan international has gone on to make 47 competitive appearances and grown into a key defender for the Citizens.

The central defender, who can also play at right-back, has been rewarded for his promising development with a new bumper contract.

Khusanov has put pen to paper on a five-year contract to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031.

Viana explains decision to hand Khusanov new contract

Man City's director of football, Hugo Viana, explained the decision to hand Khusanov a new deal was largely down to the belief that he will continue to improve to become a "world-class" defender.

“We’ve been really pleased and impressed by Abdukodir’s development since he arrived in England," Viana said.

“We’re seeing him grow into a brilliant young man and an outstanding defender, but we know this is only the beginning.

"His physical and technical abilities are top, he has all the assets needed to be a world-class centre-back.

“At just 22, his best years are all in front of him and his potential to get even better is clear for all to see.

“That’s why we’re so happy he has signed a new contract at City and hopefully he can be a big part of Enzo’s plans in the years to come.”

Khusanov keen to play key role under Maresca

Meanwhile, Khusanov is challenging himself to play an important role under Pep Guardiola's successor, Enzo Maresca.

“This is a great day for me and my family – I am really happy to extend my stay at City," Khusanov said after signing his new deal.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester and I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player.

“I have a new challenge now, which is to impress Enzo Maresca and his staff and ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that.

“Thank you to the City fans for all of your support. It has been really important as I’ve settled in England and the Premier League.

“Now I am only looking forward. I’m ready to do everything I can to help this club be as a successful as possible.”

Khusanov has plenty of competition for a starting spot, with Maresca able to call upon the likes of Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and Vitor Reis.

Max Allyene and Juma Bah are also part of the first-team squad, although Man City may look to find loan destinations so the pair can play regular football in the upcoming campaign.