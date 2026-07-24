Man City transfer news: Why Real Madrid deny interest in Rodri and what it has to do with Mourinho

By Axel Clody | 24 Jul 2026 11:14

The arrival of Jose Mourinho to lead an intense overhaul of the Real Madrid squad has altered the club's transfer plans and put an end to several lines of speculation. Among the rumours was a possible move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

The Spaniard's name was linked to the club during the World Cup, with reports suggesting that Real Madrid had accepted the financial conditions demanded by the midfielder for a future contract.

Real Madrid categorically deny interest

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

However, sources within the Madrid club, speaking to Spanish newspaper AS, dismissed the rumours and insisted that the narrative surrounding the World Cup Golden Ball winner's future is far removed from reality.

According to the outlet, the success of the Spain national team,led by Rodri, reignited a debate that had appeared to be settled. The club told the publication that the discussion around signing the midfielder has no foundation at this stage.

AS adds that the recurring attempts to link the midfielder to Real Madrid — despite the absence of any genuine contact — have caused irritation within the Spanish club's boardroom.

To clarify the situation, Real Madrid's directors felt compelled to contact Manchester City's hierarchy directly to deny any approach.

Rodri does not fit Mourinho's profile

© Imago / Atlantico Press

A further factor distancing Rodri from the Spanish giants is the playing style being projected for Mourinho's Real Madrid, which is expected to move away from the cerebral, possession-based model that defines the midfielder's game.

Rodri at the World Cup was the Rodri who carried him to the top of world football: capable of dictating the tempo, controlling the midfield and serving as the ultimate reference point for both creating attacking moves and disrupting the opposition.

Real Madrid under Mourinho, however, are steering their football in a different direction.

That said, AS reports that within the upper echelons of the Santiago Bernabeu, the club acknowledges the upside should a move for the midfielder ever materialise in the future.

The technical assessment of Rodri is overwhelmingly positive, he is regarded as a fundamental figure in Spain's triumphs, just as he has been in many of Manchester City's. Despite that recognition, his arrival does not currently feature in Real Madrid's plans.

Does Rodri remains on the transfer market ?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

With Real Madrid ruling themselves out, the midfielder remains available and arrives on the market with his stock at its highest after being named the best player of the World Cup.

His contract expires in one year, and his performances at the tournament have significantly increased his valuation.

Given the Spaniard's refusal to extend his deal at the Etihad, Manchester City are exploring transfer options in a deal that could be worth around £51 million (€60 million), buoyed by his exceptional showing at the World Cup.

Under contract with City until 2027, Rodri now faces a new chapter at the club following the departure of Pep Guardiola and the arrival of Enzo Maresca.