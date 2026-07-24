Man Utd transfer news: Next Red Devils midfield "priority" named with £68m star "top of the list"

By Lewis Blain | 24 Jul 2026 08:24 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 08:25

Manchester United are continuing their search for a third midfield signing despite already bolstering Michael Carrick's engine room this summer.

The arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have transformed the make-up of the squad already, but the Red Devils still want a specialist defensive midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Now, fresh insight has revealed who sits at the very top of their wishlist.

Aurelien Tchouameni sits on top of Man Utd's priorities for third midfielder

© Imago

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is one of Manchester United's highest priorities as they look to complete their midfield rebuild.

Jacobs believes the £68m-rated France international is "right near the top of the list" of potential targets, underlining just how highly United rate the 26-year-old.

? RANKING UNITED'S MIDFIELD TARGETS! ? #mufc #transfers



With United looking to bring in a third midfielder, Beth asked Ben Jacobs to rank them in order of how highly United regard them. Who do you think should be the third midfield buy?! ? pic.twitter.com/AyN1EociRd — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 23, 2026

However, he also stressed that the chances of a deal remain slim, pointing to Tchouameni's commitment to Real Madrid and reports that he has already agreed a new contract with the Spanish giants.

That means United's admiration is genuine, but persuading one of the world's best defensive midfielders to leave the Bernabeu remains the biggest obstacle.

What other midfielders are on Man Utd's shortlist?

© Iconsport / Phd Press / TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

If Tchouameni proves unattainable, then United have no shortage of alternatives.

Manu Kone is understood to be one of the leading candidates. Jacobs described the AS Roma midfielder as "much higher on the list", while recent reports have even suggested personal terms have already been discussed, although negotiations between the clubs have yet to begin.

Alex Scott also remains a "priority" despite AFC Bournemouth's determination to keep hold of the England U21 international, while Carlos Baleba continues to be monitored after another impressive season with Brighton.

His Cherries teammate Tyler Adams is another option further down the shortlist, offering Premier League experience and the defensive qualities Carrick is believed to be seeking.

Of all those names, though, Tchouameni stands out as the complete package.

The Real Madrid star possesses elite defensive awareness, athleticism, composure in possession and experience at the very highest level. If he were genuinely available, it's easy to see why he would top United's shortlist.

The reality is that signing him looks unlikely, which is why players such as Kone and Scott may ultimately prove to be the more realistic additions before the window closes.