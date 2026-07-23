Elliot Anderson taunts Man United as England star completes £116m Man City transfer

By Ben Sully | 23 Jul 2026 19:40

Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Earlier this month, it was reported that City had reached an agreement with Forest over a £116m deal.

However, Anderson's unveiling as a City player had been delayed due to his involvement in England's World Cup campaign.

The Citizens have now announced Anderson's arrival on a five-year contract until the summer of 2031.

The move brings an end to Anderson's two-year stay at Forest, where he made 92 appearances across all competitions.

Elliot Anderson is a Blue ? pic.twitter.com/IZkSIgtmct — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2026

Anderson reveals determination to complete City move

Anderson was linked with a potential move to Manchester United, but he has revealed that he always wanted to join City once the club made their interest known.

“City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the squad they have is amazing, so strong in every position," Anderson told the club's official media channels.

"As soon as I knew they wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen.

"As a footballer, you want to test yourself at the highest level. Being at City means I have that opportunity.

Anderson will take some time off after playing a key role in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals, before linking up with his new teammates in August.

"As soon as I arrive in Manchester after a break, I will be doing everything I can to establish myself in the City team," Anderson said.

“It’s a club built to win trophies and compete at the very top of the game. That is exciting for any footballer.

“I am so happy to have been given this opportunity, and I am determined to repay the faith City have shown in me.”

New City signing mocks Man United

Anderson has already taken a step to endearing himself to the City faithful, hailing the club as the "Kings of Manchester" as he expressed his excitement to play in the Manchester derby.

“Yeah, it’s one of the biggest derbies in the world and for as long as I’ve known Manchester [football], City have been the Kings of Manchester,” Anderson said.

"It’ll be a great fixture, and I can’t wait to be involved in something like that.”

Anderson will get his first taste of the Manchester derby when Enzo Maresca's side head to Old Trafford on September 13.

The return Premier League fixture is currently scheduled for March 20, 2027.