Manchester City transfer news: Leeds United 'in talks' to sign fringe player

By Darren Plant | 23 Jul 2026 15:00

Leeds United are reportedly in talks to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Karl Darlow had established himself as Daniel Farke's number one during the second half of 2025-26.

However, the Wales international has since joined Manchester United on a free transfer, leaving Farke scrambling for competition for Lucas Perri.

Despite initial suggestions that Japan star Zion Suzuki could leave Parma for Elland Road, speculation has gone quiet on that front.

According to The Athletic, Leeds are instead pressing forward with their interest in Trafford, who is keen to leave the Etihad Stadium.

© Imago / Sportimage

Leeds pushing for Trafford deal

The report claims that Leeds are progressing in their efforts to tempt the England international to Yorkshire.

Trafford is said to be interested in making the switch to Leeds, with previous suitors Newcastle United no longer in the race for his signature.

Although Trafford made 17 appearances across all competitions for City last season, just four of those outings came in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old did play a key role in Man City winning both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Man City paid Burnley between £27m and £31m last summer, and City would likely look to recoup a similar fee.

© Iconsport / PA Images

A statement of intent from Leeds

Having built momentum during the second half of last season to survive in the Premier League, Leeds will be targeting a top-half finish in 2026-27.

The additions of Bosnia & Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic for £34m and Fulham star Harry Wilson on a free transfer could already prove to be shrewd pieces of business.

Should Trafford sign for Leeds, it would represent an upgrade on Darlow, partly with the goalkeeper being viewed as a potential future England number one.