Arsenal transfer news: Gunners face 'significant' valuation gap over top defensive target

By Darren Plant | 23 Jul 2026 15:19

Arsenal may reportedly struggle to successfully negotiate a summer transfer deal for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

The Gunners received a boost on Thursday afternoon after Christos Tzolis completed a move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Mikel Arteta has issues in the centre of his defence, with William Saliba having been ruled out in the long term with a back injury.

While Arsenal are well stocked for options for their backline, the France star will be a big miss and the strength-in-depth on offer to Arteta would be weakened.

According to Sky Sports News, the Spaniard is interested in signing Konsa, who has just returned from representing England at the World Cup.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why are Arsenal struggling to sign Konsa?

The report claims that the Premier League champions hold an interest in signing a player who was born and brought up in London.

Konsa developed through the Charlton Athletic academy and became a first-team star, before he spent a season at fellow London club Brentford.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that there is a 'significant gap' in the valuations of Arsenal and Aston Villa.

At this point in time, it appears that Arsenal have only enquired over Konsa's asking price, rather than made an official approach.

There are just two years remaining on Konsa's contract with Villa, it unclear whether he intends to sign a renewal.

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Aston Villa cash in on Konsa?

With 286 appearances and a Europa League trophy coming during a seven-year stay, Konsa is already established as an Aston Villa legend.

At the same time, the versatile defender is one of the club's biggest assets, this after signing for approximately £2.5m in 2019.

Villa's need to comply with the relevant financial regulations means that a sale cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Like with the Morgan Rogers to Chelsea deal, there may be an opportunity to create substantial room for more signings on the accounts if they can generate a mammoth fee for Konsa.

Right now, Konsa is more likely to stay at Villa Park than leave, but Unai Emery will be aware that the situation could change.