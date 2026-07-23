Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham eye shock Premier League return for Christian Pulisic

By Axel Clody | 23 Jul 2026 07:01

An interesting Premier League return could be on the cards, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly keeping tabs on Christian Pulisic.

According to American outlet Hooligan Soccer, Christian Pulisic could make a return to the Premier League after several years away. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be interested in the former Chelsea forward, while AC Milan are prepared to discuss a sale if any of the suitors offer around £55m.

Pulisic enjoying a strong spell in Italy

© Iconsport / Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Since joining AC Milan, Christian Pulisic has established himself as one of the club's most eye-catching attacking players.

Last season, he was involved in 14 goals and once again showed he can be a difference-maker in the biggest matches. Alongside his output, he also brings experience at the highest level of European football and the ability to play across several attacking positions.

It is precisely that versatility that has made him an attractive target for a number of Premier League clubs.

Pulisic is under contract with AC Milan until the summer of 2027. However, the Italian club's hierarchy do not want to risk a situation in which he enters the final 12 months of his deal next year and sees his market value fall sharply as a result.

According to foreign media reports, AC Milan are therefore prepared to consider selling him this summer if a suitor meets their £55m asking price.

It remains unclear whether any club will be willing to pay that fee.

Why do Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur want Pulisic?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal are looking for an attacking player capable of playing in multiple positions and boosting competition out wide. Pulisic's experience and output fit exactly the profile of a player who could help the team straight away.

Manchester United also want to add further attacking options. Following changes to the squad over the summer, the club are looking for creative players capable of deciding matches, and the American international represents a proven option with plenty of Premier League experience.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, need greater quality against sides who defend in a deep block. Pulisic's technique, ability to beat opponents and knack for creating chances could be exactly what Spurs lack in matches of that kind.

Pulisic already knows the Premier League environment very well. He spent several seasons at Chelsea, where in 2021 he was part of the squad that won the Champions League.

Although his time at Stamford Bridge was also hampered by injuries, he repeatedly showed that, when fully fit, he ranks among the competition's most dangerous attacking players.

A return to England could therefore represent an attractive next step in his career.

There is no shortage of clubs interested in Christian Pulisic, but the key question remains whether any of them will meet AC Milan's financial demands.

A fee of £55m is not insignificant, though it does reflect the current market for quality attacking players. If a Premier League club decides the American international is worth that investment, Pulisic could be back on English pitches within two years of leaving the competition.