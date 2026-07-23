Arsenal transfer news: Gunners submit 'enquiry' for 'outstanding' £105m Morgan Rogers alternative

By Lewis Blain | 23 Jul 2026 07:03

Arsenal have wasted little time exploring alternative attacking options after missing out on one of their priority targets this summer.

With Morgan Rogers joining rivals Chelsea, the Gunners are assessing other options capable of adding pace and creativity to Mikel Arteta's frontline.

And now the champions have turned their attention to Yan Diomande, a highly-rated and versatile winger.

Arsenal explore Yan Diomande move after missing out on Morgan Rogers

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal have made an 'exploratory enquiry' for the rising RB Leipzig star.

The interest is described as being at a very early stage, with no formal negotiations currently underway.

Paris Saint-Germain remain the clear frontrunners for the Ivory Coast international, having already agreed terms on a five-year contract with the player.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are still hoping Diomande will sign a new deal or remain in Germany for at least another season. They also thought to value him at €120 million (£105 million).

Although the 19-year-old is capable of playing across the front line, Jacobs adds that Diomande's preference is to feature on the right wing, where he believes he will play more regularly.

A successful move for Yan Diomande seems very unlikely at this stage

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

From Arsenal's perspective, this feels more like due diligence than the beginning of a genuine transfer battle.

The biggest obstacle is Diomande himself, with PSG already holding an agreement over personal terms and widely viewed as his preferred destination, the north Londoners would have to convince him to completely change course.

His positional preference also raises questions, as while Diomande can operate on either flank, he favours the right side. The Gunners' immediate need appears greater on the left following their failure to land Morgan Rogers.

That doesn't mean Arsenal should ignore a player of Diomande's potential, given he has been described as a talent with "outstanding speed, can dribble, is very athletic and can finish" by Leipzig chief Marcel Schafer in the past, but all the signs point towards Paris.

Unless PSG's move unexpectedly collapses or the player has a dramatic change of heart, the Gunners may be better served focusing their efforts on more attainable left-sided targets who more naturally fit Arteta's current requirements.