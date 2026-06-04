Liverpool transfer news: Reds suffer blow in pursuit of Mo Salah successor

By Carter White | 04 Jun 2026 16:24

Liverpool target Yan Diomande has talked up the possibility of joining European champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Reds are in the market for a new right winger following the exit of Mohamed Salah, who arrived in English football as a relative unknown before leaving as an icon of the Premier League almost a decade later.

The Egyptian king publicly clashed with former Liverpool head coach Arne Slot last season, with the Reds failing to retain their top-flight crown, placing in fifth position in the Premier League standings.

Despite guiding his struggling side to Champions League qualification, the Dutch boss was relieved of his Anfield duties at the end of the campaign, with a certain Spaniard seemingly set to replace him.

Filmed at the training ground of Liverpool ahead of finalising a move, expert tactician Andoni Iraola is edging closer to taking the reins on Merseyside, where the Reds are looking to return to a heavy-metal playstyle.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

'I like them a lot' - Diomande discusses PSG potential

A top target for Liverpool ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, RB Leipzig star Diomande has dealt the Reds a blow in the race for his signature, revealing his strong admiration for PSG.

"It would be a pleasure to play [in Ligue 1], with one of the biggest clubs," the 19-year-old told French news outlet Telefoot 1, as relayed by Sky Sports News.

"It was always a pleasure to play in France in the past. I do not think that the adaptation to French football would be difficult. So why not. But after all, I am a RB Leipzig player."

Quizzed on whether he was happy that Luis Enrique's side won back-to-back Champions Leagues, Diomande said: "Yes, because my dad supports PSG. So it was great for me to see them win."

Asked if he would like to play for PSG at some point in the future, Diomande replied: "Yeah, I like them a lot," further fuelling speculation regarding the Ivorian and the two-time European champions.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Diomande demand and WC dreams

Despite playing just one season at RB Leipzig, Diomande is one of the most sought-after young players ahead of the summer transfer window, attracting interest from the biggest clubs in Europe.

There is good reason for the widespread admiration, with the teenager netting 12 goals and providing eight assists across 33 Bundesliga matches as Ole Werner's side qualified for the Champions League in third position.

Diomande's stock could rise even further this summer, when the attacker will feature heavily for Ivory Coast at the World Cup, where they face dark horses Ecuador, Germany and Curacao in the group stage.