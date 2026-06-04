Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup 2026: The records Portugal captain could break at his sixth and final tournament

Twenty years after making his World Cup debut at Germany 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to grace football’s greatest stage for the sixth and final time.
At 41 years old, with 226 international caps and 143 goals - both men’s international records- the Portugal captain has already rewritten the history books more times than anyone can count.
But Ronaldo being Ronaldo, North America will not simply be a farewell tour. The World Cup is the one major prize missing from his collection, and Portugal arrive as genuine contenders in a squad featuring Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos.
Whether or not the trophy comes home to Lisbon, there are records in North America that only Ronaldo can break and several that will fall simply by him stepping onto the pitch.
Here, Sports Mole looks at the records Cristiano Ronaldo could break at the 2026 World Cup in North America.
1. One of Just Two Six-World Cup Players
When Cristiano Ronaldo walks out for Portugal’s opening group game against DR Congo, he will make history alongside his great rival Lionel Messi - becoming one of only two players in the history of the men’s game to appear at six World Cup tournaments.
Ronaldo currently shares the record of five appearances with a distinguished group that includes Lothar Matthaus, Rafael Marquez, Antonio Carbajal, Messi and Andres Guardado.
Messi, who will also contest his sixth World Cup for Argentina, is the only other player who can match him. Yet even within that shared milestone, Ronaldo’s journey stands apart. He made his World Cup debut as a 21-year-old in Germany in 2006, full of pace, ambition and raw hunger to prove himself on the biggest stage.
Twenty years on, at 41 years old, he will walk onto that same stage for the sixth time - older, slower perhaps, but no less driven.
For a player who has spent his entire career chasing records, reaching a sixth World Cup is not merely a footnote. It is a statement - one that only he and Messi can make.
2. First player to score at six World Cup tournaments
This is perhaps the most remarkable record within his reach. Ronaldo is already the only player in men’s World Cup history to have scored at five consecutive tournaments - netting in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.
Lionel Messi, who will also appear at his sixth World Cup, cannot match this specific record, having failed to score in 2010.
A single goal in North America against DR Congo, Uzbekistan, or Colombia in the group stage, let alone in the knockout rounds, would extend that extraordinary sequence to six tournaments.
For a player who has scored 143 international goals and netted 25 times in 30 appearances under Roberto Martinez, it would take a significant dip in form to deny him.
3. Most World Cup appearances of all time
Lionel Messi currently holds the all-time record for World Cup appearances with 26, accumulated across five tournaments.
Ronaldo has 22 across his five. Should Portugal advance deep into the competition, Ronaldo could overtake his great rival entirely - reaching 30 appearances if Portugal make the final, more than any player in the history of the tournament.
It requires Portugal to go on a deep run, which is far from guaranteed. But with a squad of genuine quality behind him and Ronaldo’s fierce competitive drive intact at 41, it is also within reach.
4. Oldest player to appear in a World Cup final
Italy’s Dino Zoff became the oldest player to appear in a World Cup final when he kept goal for the Azzurri at the age of 40 years and 133 days in Spain 1982. That record has stood for 44 years.
Should Portugal reach the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, Ronaldo will be 41 years and 164 days old - shattering Zoff’s record by more than a year. It is a record that requires Portugal to navigate eight matches, especially the knockout, without defeat, but given the quality of the squad around him, it is far from fanciful.
5. Oldest player to score in a World Cup final
The record for the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup final belongs to Sweden’s Nils Liedholm, who scored against Brazil in the 1958 final at the age of 35 years and 264 days. It is a record that has stood for nearly 70 years.
Ronaldo would obliterate it. At 41 years and 164 days on final day, he would be almost six years older than Liedholm was when he set the benchmark.
For a player who has scored in every World Cup he has ever appeared in, the idea of him finding the net in a final, should Portugal get there, is far from impossible.
6. Oldest player to win the World Cup
The most ambitious record on this list and the one Ronaldo wants most. Dino Zoff lifted the trophy at 40 years and 133 days in 1982, becoming the oldest player in history to win the World Cup.
Ronaldo would surpass that by more than a year if Portugal are crowned world champions in New Jersey.
Portugal have never won the World Cup. Their best finish remains third place in 1966 under Eusebio, and a semi-final appearance in 2006 when a young Ronaldo announced himself to the world. But with Ronaldo leading a genuinely talented squad and the World Cup expanded to 48 teams - giving more routes to the latter stages, the dream, however unlikely, remains alive.
“Definitely yes,” Ronaldo said when asked if 2026 would be his last World Cup. “I’m going to be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment.” If it is to be his farewell, he intends to make it one that the record books will never forget.
Ronaldo: The one missing piece and what winning the World Cup would mean
Cristiano Ronaldo has won everything. Five Ballon d’Or awards. Five Champions League titles. League titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal. A European Championship with Portugal in 2016. A UEFA Nations League in 2025. He is the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football, the all-time leading scorer in Champions League history and one of only two players in history to appear at six World Cups.
And yet, for all of that, the conversation about where he stands in the pantheon of the game’s greatest players always returns to the same place. Lionel Messi has a World Cup winners’ medal. Ronaldo does not. It is the one trophy his collection has always lacked - the one achievement that his greatest rival holds over him in a debate that has consumed football for the better part of two decades.
North America represents his final opportunity to close that gap. Portugal, drawn in Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia, have a favourable route through the early stages.
Can they genuinely win it? The case is compelling. Their group is one of the most navigable of any serious contender.
Martinez has built a tactically flexible, technically gifted side capable of dismantling opponents in multiple ways, and the attacking depth Portugal possess makes them difficult to prepare for.
Nobody is suggesting it will be straightforward. World Cups rarely are. But Ronaldo has spent his entire career defying the limits of what is considered possible - in terms of longevity, consistency, ambition and sheer force of will.
If Ronaldo lifts the World Cup trophy in New Jersey on July 19, it will not just be the greatest achievement of his career. It will be one of the most extraordinary moments in the history of sport - a player, at 41, winning the one prize that eluded him for two decades, on the grandest stage the game has to offer.
The record books are waiting. So is Ronaldo.