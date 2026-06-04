Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup 2026: The records Portugal captain could break at his sixth and final tournament

By Aishat Akanni | 04 Jun 2026 16:15 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 16:33

Twenty years after making his World Cup debut at Germany 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to grace football’s greatest stage for the sixth and final time.

At 41 years old, with 226 international caps and 143 goals - both men’s international records- the Portugal captain has already rewritten the history books more times than anyone can count.

But Ronaldo being Ronaldo, North America will not simply be a farewell tour. The World Cup is the one major prize missing from his collection, and Portugal arrive as genuine contenders in a squad featuring Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos.

Whether or not the trophy comes home to Lisbon, there are records in North America that only Ronaldo can break and several that will fall simply by him stepping onto the pitch.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the records Cristiano Ronaldo could break at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

1. One of Just Two Six-World Cup Players

© Imago

When Cristiano Ronaldo walks out for Portugal’s opening group game against DR Congo, he will make history alongside his great rival Lionel Messi - becoming one of only two players in the history of the men’s game to appear at six World Cup tournaments.

Ronaldo currently shares the record of five appearances with a distinguished group that includes Lothar Matthaus, Rafael Marquez, Antonio Carbajal, Messi and Andres Guardado.

Messi, who will also contest his sixth World Cup for Argentina, is the only other player who can match him. Yet even within that shared milestone, Ronaldo’s journey stands apart. He made his World Cup debut as a 21-year-old in Germany in 2006, full of pace, ambition and raw hunger to prove himself on the biggest stage.

Twenty years on, at 41 years old, he will walk onto that same stage for the sixth time - older, slower perhaps, but no less driven.

For a player who has spent his entire career chasing records, reaching a sixth World Cup is not merely a footnote. It is a statement - one that only he and Messi can make.

2. First player to score at six World Cup tournaments

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

This is perhaps the most remarkable record within his reach. Ronaldo is already the only player in men’s World Cup history to have scored at five consecutive tournaments - netting in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi, who will also appear at his sixth World Cup, cannot match this specific record, having failed to score in 2010.

A single goal in North America against DR Congo, Uzbekistan, or Colombia in the group stage, let alone in the knockout rounds, would extend that extraordinary sequence to six tournaments.

For a player who has scored 143 international goals and netted 25 times in 30 appearances under Roberto Martinez, it would take a significant dip in form to deny him.

3. Most World Cup appearances of all time

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lionel Messi currently holds the all-time record for World Cup appearances with 26, accumulated across five tournaments.

Ronaldo has 22 across his five. Should Portugal advance deep into the competition, Ronaldo could overtake his great rival entirely - reaching 30 appearances if Portugal make the final, more than any player in the history of the tournament.

It requires Portugal to go on a deep run, which is far from guaranteed. But with a squad of genuine quality behind him and Ronaldo’s fierce competitive drive intact at 41, it is also within reach.

4. Oldest player to appear in a World Cup final

© Iconsport / PA Images

Italy’s Dino Zoff became the oldest player to appear in a World Cup final when he kept goal for the Azzurri at the age of 40 years and 133 days in Spain 1982. That record has stood for 44 years.

Should Portugal reach the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, Ronaldo will be 41 years and 164 days old - shattering Zoff’s record by more than a year. It is a record that requires Portugal to navigate eight matches, especially the knockout, without defeat, but given the quality of the squad around him, it is far from fanciful.

5. Oldest player to score in a World Cup final