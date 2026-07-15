Preview: Vitoria vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 Jul 2026 23:10 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 23:28

Vitoria host Vasco da Gama on Thursday at Estadio Manoel Barradas, with the two sides separated by two points in the Brasileiro.

This fixture marks the return of the Brazilian top flight after a World Cup break and pits two teams under pressure from different objectives for the season against each other.

Match preview

Vitoria head into round 19 of the Brasileiro aware of the importance of turning the Barradao into a fortress for the rest of the season.

They have made the most of the World Cup break to get players back in shape, fine-tune tactical details, and prepare the team for a run of games.

In the table, Jair Ventura's men sit 13th on 22 points. Even so, warning signs remain, as that tally is only two points above the team in the first relegation spot, which is Vasco.

Leao da Barra want to focus their attention on the Brasileiro while the Copa do Brasil tie is still some way off. In early August, Vitoria will face Athletico Paranaense in the round of 16.

For that reason, the coaching staff are working to maintain consistency and make the most of direct clashes like this one against Vasco to extend the gap from the relegation zone.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vasco arrive this weekend's clash in one of their most delicate moments of their season. The World Cup break interrupted an inconsistent run in the Brazilian Championship, where they sit 17th on 20 points, and coincided with significant behind-the-scenes changes, including president Pedrinho's suspension and subsequent return, as well as the departure of head coach Renato Gaucho.

The board used the period without matches to reorganise the football department and search for a new manager, leading to the appointment of Pedro Emanuel, a 51-year-old Portuguese coach who built his career in the Middle East over the last seven seasons.

However, Emanuel has not had much time to work with the team ahead of the clash against Vitoria. Due to internal matters, he only began training sessions on July 11.

Beyond the Brasileiro, Vasco also remain alive in the Copa do Brasil, a competition that has taken on even greater importance given the inconsistent Serie A campaign.

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

L

W

D

L

W

L

Vitoria form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

L

D

W

L

L

L

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Vitoria's medical department recorded almost 30 injuries before the World Cup break, which made it difficult for the coach to field a settled starting line-up.

For the clash against Vasco, the manager is still monitoring the situation of defender Camutanga, midfielder Dudu, goalkeeper Yuri Sena and full-back Edu, who remain in recovery.

For the defensive line, the club brought in Britez, while Walace is competing for a midfield spot with Gabriel Baralhas and Ruben Ismael. Pochettino, meanwhile, is an option to play in a more advanced role, orchestrating the play.

Forward Fabiano Souza, who was signed in the last transfer window, will only be able to make his debut from 20 July and is out of the match against Vasco.

Vasco also underwent significant changes during the World Cup break, the main one being the coaching position. Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel will make his debut against Vitoria, while midfielder Hugo Moura has also left the club, sealing his transfer to Saudi Arabian football.

So far, left-back Paulinho, formerly of America-MG, is the only confirmed signing for the rest of the season. Forward Andres Gomez returns to the squad after representing Colombia at the World Cup and will be assessed by the coaching staff, who are monitoring his physical condition, before deciding whether to use him from the start of the match.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Mendes, Britez, Riccieli, Candido; Walace, Ismael; Rato, Pochettino, Erick; Kayzer

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Rodriguez, Cuesta, Renan, Piton; Barros, Mendes, Tche Tche; Moreira, Spinelli, David

We say: Vitoria 2-0 Vasco da Gama

Vitoria arrive in a more favourable condition for this fixture. Beyond playing at the Barradao, where their fans tend to lift their performance, the team come in buoyed by winning the Copa do Nordeste.

Vasco, on the other hand, are coming off a draining run of behind-the-scenes events at the club, in addition to the change of manager, who had only a few days to implement his ideas. Given this context, the tendency is for a balanced game, but with Vitoria as favourites.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.