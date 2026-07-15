England 1-2 Argentina: Lionel Messi shows his class as Lautaro Martinez scores dramatic late winner

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Jul 2026 22:23 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 22:37

Argentina have booked their place in the 2026 World Cup final, coming from behind to beat England 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final clash.

After a scrappy first half that had zero shots on target, Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 56th minute, firing home an excellent cross from Morgan Rogers.

Argentina then pushed hard for an equaliser and finally found their breakthrough when Enzo Fernandez scored a brilliant, curling long-shot after being teed up by Lionel Messi.

Lautaro Martinez then bagged a late winner, heading home a pinpoint cross from Messi to make it 2-1.

Norway 1-2 England: What just happened?

ENGLAND HAVE THE OPENER! ?



Anthony Gordon puts the Three Lions ahead in the World Cup semi-final! pic.twitter.com/5fBlRcf1oI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

The first half was incredibly stop-start, with both sides making several fouls, and there were barely any clear-cut chances

However, England finally broke the deadlock in the second half when Gordon found the back of the net, getting the better of Nahuel Molina and latching onto Rogers's cross.

England then attempted to close out the game by switching to a back five, but the pressure tolled as Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute and Martinez scored the winner in the 92nd minute.

Norway 1-2 England: The big talking point

"Enzo Fernandez has simply been setting his sights!" ?



A rocket of a strike from the midfielder draws Argentina level. pic.twitter.com/f5kUPkaP0a — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

Although he did not find the back of the net himself, Messi made another crucial contribution at this tournament by assisting both of Argentina's goals.

The 39-year-old largely struggled in the first half, losing possession five times and having the lowest pass success rate of any Argentina player.

However, Messi can never be counted out and he grew into the game after England went defensive, assisting Fernandez after a well-worked short corner.

The Inter Miami star then delivered a great cross for Martinez's winner after Alexis Mac Allister had struck the post.

Norway 1-2 England: The bigger picture

Argentina are ahead! ?



A relentless spell of pressure sees Alexis Mac Allister hit the post before ANOTHER Lionel Messi assist sets up Lautaro Martinez to make it 2-1. pic.twitter.com/kVoNouFgKZ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

Messi's assists mean he has now made a goal contribution in each of his last 11 World Cup games, with 14 goals and 11 assists in that time.

However, England's decision to try and park the bus after Gordon's goal proved to be a huge mistake, allowing Messi to dominate proceedings for the final 30 minutes.

Messi was able to get on the ball more and create more chances, with the momentum swinging in Argentina's favour as a result.

Norway 1-2 England: What happens next?

Argentina will now play Spain in the final on Sunday, while England will face France in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Lionel Scaloni's side will be looking to retain the trophy they won in Qatar in 2022, while England will be devastated to have been eliminated in this fashion.