Preview: Juarez vs. Puebla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Jul 2026 21:15 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 21:32

Juarez and Puebla begin their 2026-27 Liga MX campaign with a clash at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Friday night.

The fixture marks the start of the Apertura 2026 league phase, with the hosts finishing last season's corresponding campaign in eighth, while their visitors ended in a disappointing 18th.

Match preview

Pedro Caixinha leads his Juarez side out in Friday's first gameweek, aiming to continue their momentum from pre-season at the start of the Apertura campaign.

The hosts secured two wins and as many draws in their tune-up fixtures, scoring at least twice in three of those fixtures, including a 3-1 triumph over Zacatecas Mineros at the start of the month.

The only time they did not score more than one, though, came in their most recent friendly game against MLS side Colorado Rapids, even if they still avoided defeat.

These results undeniably stand Los Braves in good stead ahead of their season-opening game in front of their supporters, who certainly head into Friday night (Saturday morning UK) aware of their side's ongoing five-match unbeaten run in this fixture.

Juarez have not suffered defeat in this fixture since August 2023, and they will back themselves to extend that sequence at Puebla's expense.

© Iconsport

Los Camoteros have not had the rub of the green in their encounters with their Ciudad Juarez-based opponent since securing 2-0 and 1-0 victories in April and August 2023, respectively, amid their own five-match run without defeat, claiming three victories.

Despite the turnaround in fortunes in this fixture, eagle-eyed observers will point to the closeness of the results, with Puebla losing 4-3, 3-2 and 2-0, while they have since played out two score draws in October 2025 and April this year.

Perhaps that and not their three-year winless run should be considered heading into the Apertura 2026 opener, even if a mixed run in pre-season may preach caution over excitement.

Having ended the Clausura season failing to win since March, during an eight-match sequence, losing six, the Sweet Potatoers have notched wins over Tlacala and Atlas, either side of a defeat to Pachuca.

Immediately standing out was Puebla's failure to keep clean sheets in their wins — 3-1 and 4-3 — while letting in three in their loss to Pachuca highlights continued defensive challenges ahead of the start of a new campaign after finishing the corresponding season bottom.

Juarez friendlies form:

W

D

W

D

Puebla friendlies form:

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Eder Lopez is suspended for Juarez after his sending off against Pumas in April, ruling out the left-back for the league opener, while Bryan Romero's status is questionable after a long-term knee injury.

Oscar Estupinan was the team's leading goalscorer in the Apertura and Clausura last season, notching nine and six, respectively, and he ought to lead the attack on Friday night.

The home side could hand debuts in varying capacities to Said Godinez and Lucas Romero, while loanees Gilberto Sepulveda and Juan Sigala could get minutes.

Puebla have a few injury doubts heading into their league opener, with Raul Castillo having not played since a leg break last year, while Ignacio Maestro (ankle) and Kevin Velasco will be assessed.

No player scored more than Emiliano Gomez's six goals in the Apertura last season, with Ricardo Marin (four) now at Guadalajara, meaning La Franja must find alternative final-third solutions.

Mathias Tomas could make his debut for Puebla, fresh off a season which saw him score four and assist five for APOEL, giving Los Camoteros a different dimension in the attacking third.

Juarez possible starting lineup:

Jurado; Aquino, J. Garcia, Murillo, Mayorga; Monchum D. Garcia; Madson, Torres, Ricardinho; Estupinan

Puebla possible starting lineup:

Gutierrez; De la Rosa, Almada, Vargas, Villa; Ramirez, Organista; Tomas, Baltazar, Gomez; Torres

We say: Juarez 2-1 Puebla

The hosts arrive with stronger recent momentum and a useful record in this fixture, which should give them the edge in a competitive season opener.

Puebla should find the back of the net, but Juarez look better placed to secure the points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.