Michael Olise's 'perfect' Real Madrid view revealed as Bayern Munich star outlines transfer stance

By Ben Sully | 15 Jul 2026 18:01 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 18:08

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise is reportedly keen to join Real Madrid this summer.

Olise emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid after enjoying a productive 2025-26 campaign for Bayern.

The Frenchman netted 25 goals and provided 28 assists in 57 competitive appearances, including 34 goal contributions in 32 Bundesliga outings.

While Real Madrid have been linked with the winger throughout the summer, a recent report claimed that Los Blancos had agreed with Bayern that no deal would take place this summer, owing to the strong relationship between the two clubs.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Olise opens door to Real Madrid transfer

However, according to journalist Santi Aouna, Olise wants to join Jose Mourinho's side before the end of the window.

The France international views the Spanish giants as the 'perfect club' to continue his rise as one of Europe's best attackers.

While no fee is mentioned, Real Madrid are said to be ready to complete a record transfer if Bayern open the door to a deal.

As it stands, the German champions have no immediate plans to part ways with the attacker, who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

The Bavarians are keen to agree a new contract with Olise, although the prospect of a surprise sale has not been completely ruled out.

Aouna claims that Bayern have already made contact with attackers who have been identified as potential replacements for Olise.

© Iconsport / Jess Stiles, ZUMA Press Wire

How would Olise improve Real Madrid?

Despite Olise's reported stance, it would still be a major surprise to see Bayern sanction his departure this summer.

That said, the right-wing position is an area where Real Madrid would benefit from recruiting an elite talent.

Arguably, Los Blancos have not had a truly world-class right winger since Gareth Bale was at his peak.

The current squad includes Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, and Franco Mastantuono, but a player of Olise's quality would take Real Madrid to the next level, especially as it would allow Mourinho to deploy a forward line of Olise, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.