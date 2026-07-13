Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'reject chance' to sign Spain star this summer

By Matt Law | 13 Jul 2026 09:00

Real Madrid have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte for €25m (£21.3m) during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos have been active this summer, with Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva joining the club.

Antonio Rudiger has also signed a new contract, so Real Madrid remain well-stocked at the back despite the departure of David Alaba on a free transfer.

It is understood that Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho still wants to add another centre-back to his squad this summer, though, with Benfica's Tomas Araujo and Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio thought to be on the club's radar.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid were recently contacted by intermediaries who revealed that Laporte could be signed for €25m (£21m) this summer.

© Iconsport / Imago / Azzuu

Real Madrid 'reject' chance to sign Laporte for £21m

However, the report claims that Los Blancos have rejected the opportunity, as they want to bring in young central defender.

Laporte's performances for Spain at the 2026 World Cup have been outstanding, with the 32-year-old starring alongside Pau Cubarsi in the middle of the defence.

Spain have only conceded one goal en route to the semi-finals of this summer's competition, and Laporte's form at the back has been exceptional.

Laporte started his professional career with Athletic back in 2012, making 222 appearances for the club in all competitions before a move to Manchester City in 2018.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Laporte has been outstanding for Spain at 2026 World Cup

The defender went on to make 180 appearances for the Citizens before a surprise move to Al-Nassr, representing the Saudi Pro League side during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns.

Laporte made 69 appearances for Al-Nassr before returning to Athletic in the summer of 2025, and he made 30 appearances for the Basque side last term.

The Spaniard has a contract at San Mames until the summer of 2028, but it is understood that he is available for €25m (£21m) in the current window.

Laporte has shown his quality again this summer, and it would be a mistake for Real Madrid to ignore such an addition, especially as Eder Militao is still out for a long period with a serious hamstring injury.