Franco Mastantuono to Fulham: Real Madrid youngster's Premier League move hinges on 'one condition'

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Jul 2026 19:07

Fulham have reportedly submitted a formal loan request to secure Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono for the upcoming campaign.

The West London club are eager to wrap up a deal swiftly as manager Alvaro Arbeloa looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The newly appointed boss is keen to reunite with the talented 18-year-old playmaker after previously working with him in the Spanish capital.

El Intransigente - via Sports Witness - now claims that Los Blancos are expected to evaluate the player during the initial weeks of pre-season training under Jose Mourinho before making a final call.

Pre-season to reportedly decide Mastantuono’s Madrid future

© Imago / SOPA Images

The legendary Portuguese coach will assess whether the Argentine wonderkid features in his immediate first-team plans or if a temporary departure would benefit his development.

Reports indicate that the Spanish giants would ideally favour sending the teenager to a side competing in prestigious continental competitions.

Mastantuono made 35 appearances during his debut season in Spain, but struggled to command regular starting roles despite demonstrating immense long-term potential.

Arbeloa is now believed to be relying heavily on his excellent personal relationships with both the player and his former employers to give the Craven Cottage outfit a decisive advantage.

Fulham 'promise' game time to Madrid teenager

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Despite Los Blancos' rumoured keenness for the youngster to play in a continental club competition, Fulham are reportedly making it clear they want to give Mastantuono the platform to develop with regular game time in the Premier League.

The midfielder's development was evident in his 35 outings last season but needs further experience to continue his progress.

The Cottagers believe that a temporary move to England is the best route for his development, though Fulham may face competition from other clubs.

Ultimately, the decision rests with Mourinho, who will assess Mastantuono’s readiness for a senior Madrid role from the start of the current week.