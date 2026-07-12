Preview: Drita vs Kauno Zalgiris - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Jul 2026 19:59

With the second leg finely poised, hosts Drita will look to get the better of Kauno Zalgiris at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Tuesday and reach the second round of Champions League qualifying.

The first leg of the first qualifying round saw Tuesday's contestants draw 1-1 at Darius and Girenas Stadium on July 7, with Drita staging a late comeback to set up a tense final encounter.

Match preview

It would be understandable if Drita supporters felt confident ahead of the second leg given their side managed to find an equaliser eight minutes from time thanks to Blerim Krasniqi's strike.

That stalemate brought to an end a streak of four consecutive losses in Europe, and it was also the first time in five continental outings that they avoided conceding at least three goals.

Zekirija Ramadani's side have only played one match in their 2026-27 season, but it should be noted that they lost all three of their friendlies in the buildup to the first leg, while they also were beaten in their final three fixtures of 2025-26.

However, while Drita suffered a 2-0 defeat to Gjilani at home in their final game of last term, they were triumphant in their prior seven clashes at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri.

The hosts played five home fixtures in Europe last season, with the club winning twice, drawing once and losing twice in that period.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Kauno Zalgiris will be disappointed that they failed to make the most of their dominance in the first leg considering they only faced one shot on target.

The visitors have never reached the league or group phase of any European competition, and they are now winless in four of their past five continental matches.

Their goal against Drita was also their first in three European games, though they have only conceded more than one goal in one of their seven most recent outings in UEFA competitions.

Head coach Zeljko Sopic's team are currently first in the Lithuanian top flight with 31 points from 19 league matches, and they are unbeaten in five matches ahead of Tuesday's contest (three wins, two draws).

The Green-Whites are also undefeated in four away games - two wins and two stalemates - but they have been defeated in six of their nine away trips in Europe, achieving victory just once.

Drita Champions League form:

D

Drita form (all competitions):

D

Kauno Zalgiris Champions League form:

L

W

W

D

D

W

Kauno Zalgiris form (all competitions):

D

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Drita will likely name a similar starting XI to the side that fought their way back into the first leg, with strikers Blerim Krasniqi and Igball Jashari set to support each other.

Fans should expect to see midfield anchor Vesel Limaj to play alongside Albert Dabiqaj and Blerton Sheji, while Kristal Abazaj may start in an advanced role.

Should the hosts field a four-man defence, Altin Bytyci and Jorgo Pellumbi are likely to be trusted to appear as centre-backs.

Kauno Zalgiris could use midfielders Amine Benchaib, Yukiyoshi Karashima and Franco Baldassarra ahead of central defenders Anton Tolordava and Rokas Lekiatas.

In the forward line, number nine Renan Oliveira may be stationed between wide attackers Leo Ribeiro and Fabien Ourega.

Drita possible starting lineup:

Maloku; Krasniqi, Bytyci, Pellumbi, Ovouka; Dabiqaj, Limaj, Sheji; Abazaj; Krasniqi, Jashari

Kauno Zalgiris possible starting lineup:

Svedkauskas; Moutachy, Tolordava, Lekiatas, Konatar; Benchaib, Karashima, Baldassarra; Ribeiro, Oliveira, Ourega

We say: Drita 2-1 Kauno Zalgiris (Drita win 3-2 on aggregate)

Drita may not boast a particularly strong European record, but their continental displays have been far better than the performances of the visitors.

Kauno Zalgiris have also rarely travelled well when playing in UEFA competitions, and perhaps the occasion of the second leg will put too much pressure on the away side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.