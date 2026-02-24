Preview: Celje vs Drita - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 24 Feb 2026 22:39 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 22:52

In the driving seat of this UEFA Conference League playoff tie, Celje look to seal passage to the last 16 as they host Drita for the second leg at Stadion Z’dežele on Thursday.

The Slovenian outfit emerged 3–2 winners in a dramatic first leg in Kosovo last week and are now well placed to progress from this stage for a second consecutive season.

Match preview

Celje reached the Conference League quarter-finals last season in their first appearance in the competition’s main stage and took a significant step towards another last-16 berth following the dramatic conclusion to last week’s visit to Drita.

Having seen a two-goal lead slip, Ivan Mayewski’s men would have been left frustrated with only minutes remaining, but substitute Matej Poplatnik proved decisive, netting a stoppage-time winner to hand the Slovenian visitors a hard-fought triumph in Gjilan.

That result ended Celje’s winless run in the competition after a three-game stretch without victory at the end of the league phase (D1, L2) saw them miss out on automatic qualification by two points, while it also marked their third win in five matches in 2026 (D1, L1).

With simply avoiding defeat enough to secure progression to the last 16, Celje enter this encounter full of belief, particularly as they have lost just two of their last 19 home games in continental competition (W10, D7).

The Counts are also unbeaten in their last 13 matches on home soil across all competitions and will look to press home their advantage on Thursday, especially with nine of those outings ending in victory, including the two most recent fixtures in which they scored a combined eight goals and conceded just twice.

Celje’s latest match in front of their own supporters was a 5–1 thrashing of Mura on February 14, a result that left them nine points clear at the top of the Slovenian top-flight table, and having been granted the weekend off domestically, the Yellow and Blues enter this continental clash fully refreshed.

© Imago / IMAGO / Matrix Images

Having taken to the field more recently than the hosts, Drita bounced back from last week’s first-leg defeat with a 2–0 victory at KF Llapi at the weekend, a result that moved Zekirija Ramadani’s side to the summit of the Kosovo Superliga table, where they now sit two points clear.

That win means the Intellectuals have alternated between victory and defeat across their last five outings (W3, L2), while they have managed back-to-back triumphs only once in almost three months.

During that period, Drita have played 14 matches, winning just six, while three of their five defeats in that run have come in their last three Conference League outings, conceding exactly three goals on each occasion, including the loss in the first leg of this fixture.

As the Intellectuals look to overturn their deficit in Slovenia, just one win from their last three away games in the Conference League (D1, L1) offers limited encouragement, particularly after a 3–0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano in their most recent such outing.

However, Drita have won both of their last two matches on the road in domestic competition, so they cannot be dismissed lightly, and whatever the outcome on Thursday, the Kosovo outfit can hold their heads high after what has already been a strong campaign in their first appearance in the main stage of a continental competition.



Celje Conference League form:

W

W

L

L

D

W

Celje form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

W

W

Drita Conference League form:

D

W

W

L

L

L

Drita form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celje came through the first leg without any apparent concerns, so a similar lineup could be named here, although Poplatnik has a strong case to start in attack following his winner, even if Milot Avdyli and Armandas Kucys — two of the front three in that match — were also on the scoresheet.

The hosts will remain without 25-year-old Mark Zabukovnik, who has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in August’s Conference League qualifying rounds.

Defender Zan Karnicnik has also been out since late November and will play no part here, while midfielder Papa Daniel is a doubt, having last featured on matchday five of the league phase in December.

As for Drita, defender Juan Mesa, who is yet to make an appearance this season, is still recovering from a ligament injury, while Ilir Mustafa is also ruled out with a similar issue.

Midfielder Rron Broja has been sidelined since sustaining an injury against Shkendija in November, and Arb Manaj is nursing an abductor problem.

On a more positive note, Blerton Sheji is back in contention on the continental stage, having missed the first leg through suspension after accumulating bookings.



Celje possible starting lineup:

Leban; Nieto, Calusic, Bejger, Tutyskinas; Kvesic, Hrka, Seslar; Iosifov, Kucys, Avdyli

Drita possible starting lineup:

Maloku; Besnik Krasniqi, Bejtulai, Pellumbi, Ovouka; Limaj, Dabiqaj; Ajzeraj, Nguena, Tusha; Blerim Krasniqi

We say: Celje 3-1 Drita (Celje win 6-3 on aggregate)

Celje were arguably the better side in the first leg last week, so their victory was no fluke, and they are expected to assert that dominance once again on Thursday, particularly with the benefit of additional rest.

While Drita may draw confidence from their weekend victory, their defensive vulnerability in continental competition could prove costly, which is why the hosts are backed to emerge victorious and seal passage to the last 16.



