Leandro Trossard to Besiktas: Arsenal forward’s £17m move faces one ‘final decision’

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Jul 2026 19:45

Arsenal are believed to have reached an agreement with Turkish giants Besiktas over the transfer of Leandro Trossard, with a total package worth €20m (£17m) on the table.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Besiktas are confident of completing the move in the coming days, having settled terms with the Gunners for the Belgian winger.

Trossard, who joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023, is expected to sign a deal running until 2029, with an option for a further year.

The forward had been in World Cup action with the Red Devils until last week's 2-1 loss to Spain, now giving him time to seal any potential transfer.

Besiktas await Trossard’s 'decision' after Arsenal agreement

© Iconsport / PA Images

Romano claims that any deal now hinges on Trossard’s final approval, as the 29-year-old weighs up the switch to the Super Lig.

Besiktas are optimistic that all details will be ironed out soon, with the club having put forward a long-term contract offer.

Trossard featured regularly for Arsenal last term but is now set for a new challenge abroad if he gives the green light.

Overall, the forward has played 174 times for Mikel Arteta's team across his three years and a bit, scoring 36 goals during that period for the 2025-26 Premier League winners.

What Trossard’s departure means for Arsenal

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Trossard’s exit would give Arsenal funds to pursue further signings this summer, with Arteta’s squad undergoing further changes.

Should the deal go through, Trossard will become Besiktas’s marquee signing as the club look to challenge for the Turkish title.

Arsenal have been linked with a surfeit of attackers and forwards of different profiles, with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers all believed to be on the Gunners' radar.

Although no agreement has been reached for any of the above-mentioned players, any Trossard sale adds to whatever the London giants can spend on a marquee signing this summer.