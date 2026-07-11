Arsenal's next transfer just days away as Leandro Trossard Besiktas arrival date 'revealed'

By Ben Knapton | 11 Jul 2026 23:20 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 23:20

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard will reportedly touch down in Turkey on Wednesday to finalise his move to Besiktas.

The Gunners have reportedly agreed to sell Trossard in a deal worth around £17m, one year before the attacker's contract was due to expire.

Trossard has proven his worth to Mikel Arteta ever since arriving at Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in the January 2023 window, coming up with 36 goals and 34 assists in 176 matches in all tournaments.

The 31-year-old contributed six goals and six assists to Arsenal's Premier League title win last season, as well as setting up five goals en route to the Champions League final.

However, given his age and contract situation, Trossard was always seen as one of the most likely candidates to leave Arsenal when the summer transfer window opened.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard to complete Besiktas move on Wednesday?

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Now that Belgium have been eliminated from the World Cup following their 2-1 loss to Spain in the quarter-finals, Trossard will reportedly complete his career switch imminently.

According to journalist Haber Kartali, Trossard will arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday to sign a three-year deal, which will also include an option until the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

The 31-year-old will reportedly pocket €9m (£7.7m) per season with the Turkish giants, and he will arrive on the back of a stellar World Cup campaign from an individual perspective.

Trossard managed two goals and three assists from six appearances in North America, and at the time of writing, he has created the joint-most chances of any player at the World Cup with 17.

Only Morocco's Achraf Hakimi also fashioned so many opportunities for a teammate, while Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have registered 16 and 15 respectively.

Will Arsenal regret selling Leandro Trossard?

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Much like Mikel Merino for both Arsenal and currently Spain at the 2026 World Cup, Trossard was lauded as one of Arteta's 'clutch' players during his time at the Emirates.

The 31-year-old had a knack for coming up with crucial goals at crucial times, most notably the winner at West Ham United last season, just one game before Arsenal won the title.

Of Trossard's 27 Arsenal goals in the Premier League, 17 have been game state-changing goals, a ratio of 63% and one that only two Arsenal players can better.

One of those is unsurprisingly Merino - 10 of his 11 PL strikes have been game state-changing - while 82% of Gabriel Magalhaes's goals have had the same effect.

However, Arsenal have to start being ruthless when it comes to player sales, and while bigger exits must be negotiated, Trossard's is a strong and necessary starting point.